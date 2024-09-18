Meghalaya tourist taxi operators want Assam taxis to stop plying to tourist spots

SHILLONG, Sep 18: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Association, the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) organised a public rally on Wednesday at Malki Ground in Shillong to challenge the state government’s stance on tourism and local transport.

The organisation decided that they would write an open letter to the CM, and if there was no response in a week, they would take out a peace rally.

Balajied Jyrwa, member of the JAC, clarified that they didn’t want to ban vehicles from other states, but just wanted the commercial vehicles to drop the tourists in designated spots.

On being asked what will they do if Assam also doesn’t allow the same for Meghalaya cabs, he said ML cabs anyway don’t go around tourist spots in Assam.