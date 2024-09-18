Wednesday, September 18, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonakshi Sinha shares adventurous video from her dating phase with Zaheer Iqbal

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 18: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in the period streaming show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, is sharing content from her archives.

 

 

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a Reel of herself with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal in which they can be seen in Egypt.

 

 

 

The video is from their dating phase and the couple can be seen enjoying paramotoring to the fullest over the pyramids. The video begins with the duo holding each other’s hands while they ecstatically go for the adventure ride.

 

 

 

The actress wrote in the caption, “The absolute BEST way to see the pyramids is to fly over them… #Throwback to Egypt!! All the fun stuff coming out of the archives now… perks of being married #sonazahtraveltales #pyramidsofgiza #paramotoring.”

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman. While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg’, Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’.

 

 

 

The couple reportedly dated for seven years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot. Their wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with her husband in ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled, ‘Blockbuster’. (IANS)

Previous article
Aditya Roy Kapur looks dapper in new look by Aalim Hakim
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘One Nation, One Election’ is an old agenda of RSS: RJD

Patna, Sep 18: Shivanand Tiwari, the RJD's national Vice President, on Wednesday criticised the ‘One Nation, One Election’...
Politics

Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata Banerjee over her ‘man-made flood’ jibe

Shillong, September 18: West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata...
Technology

Apple Intelligence arriving in more languages next year, including in India

Shillong, September 18: Tech giant Apple on Wednesday announced that its generative AI offering called ‘Apple Intelligence’ will...
INTERNATIONAL

Four Israeli soldiers killed in explosion in Gaza refugee camp: army

Shillong, September 18: The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that four of its soldiers were killed by an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘One Nation, One Election’ is an old agenda of RSS: RJD

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Sep 18: Shivanand Tiwari, the RJD's national Vice...

Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata Banerjee over her ‘man-made flood’ jibe

Politics 0
Shillong, September 18: West Bengal Leader of the Opposition...

Apple Intelligence arriving in more languages next year, including in India

Technology 0
Shillong, September 18: Tech giant Apple on Wednesday announced...
Load more

Popular news

‘One Nation, One Election’ is an old agenda of RSS: RJD

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Sep 18: Shivanand Tiwari, the RJD's national Vice...

Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata Banerjee over her ‘man-made flood’ jibe

Politics 0
Shillong, September 18: West Bengal Leader of the Opposition...

Apple Intelligence arriving in more languages next year, including in India

Technology 0
Shillong, September 18: Tech giant Apple on Wednesday announced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img