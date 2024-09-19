Thursday, September 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Congress, Pakistan have same intentions on J&K: HM Shah

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Pakistan and the Congress have the same intention and agenda with regard to Jammu and Kashmir. The recent remarks by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif extending support to the Congress and National Conference’s call for abrogation of Article 370 have once again exposed this, he said.

He said, “Pakistan’s Defence Minister’s statement about Congress and JKNC’s support on Article 370 and 35A has once again exposed the Congress party. This statement has made it clear that Congress and Pakistan have the same intentions and agenda. For the last few years, Rahul Gandhi has been standing with every anti-India force that hurts the sentiments of the countrymen.”

HM Shah further said, “Be it asking for proof of air strikes and surgical strikes or saying objectionable things about the Indian Army, the tone and tenor of Rahul Gandhi’s Congress Party and Pakistan has always been the same and Congress has always been hand in glove with the anti-national forces.”

He added, “However, both Congress and Pakistan must remember that the Modi Government is in power at the Centre. Neither Article 370 nor terrorism is going to return to Kashmir.”

Earlier, Khawaja Asif had stated that Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif government and the Congress- National Conference alliance in India were on the same page on the issue of restoring Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. Asif suggested that there is a “high chance” of the Congress-National Conference alliance winning the ongoing Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir, potentially allowing them to come to power in the Union Territory.

His remarks were made during an interview with Geo News amid the Assembly elections in Jammu &amp; Kashmir, the first to be held since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 and after a decade.

Asif’s comments were directed at the alliance’s stance on Article 370, which they have made a central issue in these elections. He stated that both Pakistan and the alliance were in favour of restoring the special status of Jammu &amp; Kashmir.

IANS skp/rad

Previous article
133 hospitalised after food poisoning in Myanmar
Next article
1st Test: Pant, Jaiswal, Rahul fall as Bangladesh take upper hand over India
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

2 bodies recovered from Wah Umshing

Shillong, Sep 19: The police from Mawlai Police Station on Thursday recovered  bodies of a woman and av...
NATIONAL

NDA allies in Assam gear up for upcoming by-polls

GUWAHATI, Sep 19: The NDA partners in Assam are gearing up for the upcoming bye-elections with chief minister...
NATIONAL

Only BJP can restore statehood to J&K, says PM Modi

Srinagar, Sep 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that only the BJP can restore statehood to...
News Alert

1st Test: Pant, Jaiswal, Rahul fall as Bangladesh take upper hand over India

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) By taking out Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in quick succession, Bangladesh...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

2 bodies recovered from Wah Umshing

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 19: The police from Mawlai Police Station...

NDA allies in Assam gear up for upcoming by-polls

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Sep 19: The NDA partners in Assam are...

Only BJP can restore statehood to J&K, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Sep 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on...
Load more

Popular news

2 bodies recovered from Wah Umshing

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 19: The police from Mawlai Police Station...

NDA allies in Assam gear up for upcoming by-polls

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Sep 19: The NDA partners in Assam are...

Only BJP can restore statehood to J&K, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Sep 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img