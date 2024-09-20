Friday, September 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Assam Cong panel alleges violation of draft delimitation norms

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Sept 20: The Assam Pradesh Congress Delimitation Committee has expressed concern at the alleged anomalies and gross violation of comprehensive guidelines issued by the government in the draft delimitation of gaon panchayat/anchalik panchayat/zila panchayat published by various district delimitation commissions in the state on September 17, 2024.

In this regard, the Assam Pradesh Congress Delimitation Committee on Friday submitted a memorandum to the principal secretary of panchayat and rural development department requesting extension of time to submit representations/suggestions/objections concerning the draft delimitation.

Accordingly, the committee has sought at least a week’s time from September 21, 2024 in order to enable the public to go through the draft delimitation extensively and submit representation/suggestions/objections properly and effectively.

“It appears there is a gross violation of government-approved comprehensive guidelines in the draft delimitation of GP/AP/ZP and block reorganisation, which needs considerable time to go through the same and submit the objections. As such, unless some more time is given to file objections, it would be very difficult on the part of the aggrieved parties/individuals to file suggestions/objections within the stipulated time,” the committee stated in the memorandum.

The memorandum was submitted by Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, chairman of the delimitation committee, and Utpal Doley, convenor of the committee.

Previous article
‘Unconstitutional’: Bombay HC strikes down IT Rules amendment setting up ‘Fact Checker Units’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Rally in SWGH to protest rape incidents

Tura, Sep 20: As a show of protest against two rape incidents in South West Garo Hills, a...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sukesh Chandrashekhar unveils portrait of Jacqueliene; calls it ‘straight out of my dreams’

Shillong, September 20: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in a Delhi jail, has unveiled a striking artwork...
News Alert

‘Unconstitutional’: Bombay HC strikes down IT Rules amendment setting up ‘Fact Checker Units’

Shillong, September 20: The Bombay High Court's "tie-breaker" judge on Friday struck down the Information Technology Rules amendments'...
News Alert

Rahul Gandhi’s reservation remarks are anit-constitutional: Rajasthan Dy CM

Shillong, September 20: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Friday criticised the Leader of the Opposition...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rally in SWGH to protest rape incidents

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Sep 20: As a show of protest against...

Sukesh Chandrashekhar unveils portrait of Jacqueliene; calls it ‘straight out of my dreams’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 20: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged...

‘Unconstitutional’: Bombay HC strikes down IT Rules amendment setting up ‘Fact Checker Units’

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 20: The Bombay High Court's "tie-breaker" judge...
Load more

Popular news

Rally in SWGH to protest rape incidents

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Sep 20: As a show of protest against...

Sukesh Chandrashekhar unveils portrait of Jacqueliene; calls it ‘straight out of my dreams’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 20: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged...

‘Unconstitutional’: Bombay HC strikes down IT Rules amendment setting up ‘Fact Checker Units’

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 20: The Bombay High Court's "tie-breaker" judge...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img