Assam Cong panel alleges violation of draft delimitation norms

Guwahati, Sept 20: The Assam Pradesh Congress Delimitation Committee has expressed concern at the alleged anomalies and gross violation of comprehensive guidelines issued by the government in the draft delimitation of gaon panchayat/anchalik panchayat/zila panchayat published by various district delimitation commissions in the state on September 17, 2024.

In this regard, the Assam Pradesh Congress Delimitation Committee on Friday submitted a memorandum to the principal secretary of panchayat and rural development department requesting extension of time to submit representations/suggestions/objections concerning the draft delimitation.

Accordingly, the committee has sought at least a week’s time from September 21, 2024 in order to enable the public to go through the draft delimitation extensively and submit representation/suggestions/objections properly and effectively.

“It appears there is a gross violation of government-approved comprehensive guidelines in the draft delimitation of GP/AP/ZP and block reorganisation, which needs considerable time to go through the same and submit the objections. As such, unless some more time is given to file objections, it would be very difficult on the part of the aggrieved parties/individuals to file suggestions/objections within the stipulated time,” the committee stated in the memorandum.

The memorandum was submitted by Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, chairman of the delimitation committee, and Utpal Doley, convenor of the committee.