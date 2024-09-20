Friday, September 20, 2024
spot_img
Business

Household consumption poised to grow faster in Q2 as headline inflation eases: RBI

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 20: Household consumption is poised to grow faster in the second quarter of the current fiscal (FY25) as headline inflation eases, with a revival of rural demand already taking hold, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

 

Private consumption and gross fixed investment were robust in India and net exports remained sequentially positive in their support to gross domestic product (GDP) growth in Q1 of FY25, the central bank said in its monthly bulletin.

 

“The underperformance of agriculture was compensated for by a buoyant manufacturing sector and resilient services,” said the RBI.

 

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation came in below the RBI’s target for the second consecutive month in August, “although in light of the recent experience, food price volatility remains a contingent risk”, it added.

 

The year-on-year inflation rate (3.65 per cent), based on the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI), for the month of August was the second lowest in the last five years, below the RBI’s 4 per cent inflation target.

 

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose to an all-time high of $689.2 billion (as of September 6), equivalent to more than 12 months of imports for 2023-24 and more than 103 per cent of total external debt outstanding in end-March 2024.

 

“India accumulated $66.8 billion in 2024 so far (as on September 6), the second highest among major foreign exchange reserves holding countries,” said the RBI.

 

The Indian rupee exhibited the least volatility among major currencies during August 2024, depreciating by 0.4 per cent (on-month) compared to the US dollar. The rupee depreciated by 1.9 per cent (on-month) in August in terms of the 40-currency real effective exchange rate (REER) on account of the depreciation of the rupee in nominal effective terms and negative relative price differentials.

 

According to the central bank, a flexible and robustly equipped regulatory architecture in the financial sector would be essential to stay ahead of the curve and minimise risks.

 

“Macroeconomic policymakers and other stakeholders must also be quick to adopt a forward-looking approach to navigate the difficult bends and turns on the road ahead. Employing sustainable business models and judiciously harnessing the full potential of technological advances will be the cornerstones of this approach,” the RBI bulletin noted. (IANS)

Previous article
‘Make in India’ iPhone 16 hits market, thousands queue up to own new Apple devices
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Rally in SWGH to protest rape incidents

Tura, Sep 20: As a show of protest against two rape incidents in South West Garo Hills, a...
NATIONAL

Assam Cong panel alleges violation of draft delimitation norms

Guwahati, Sept 20: The Assam Pradesh Congress Delimitation Committee has expressed concern at the alleged anomalies and gross...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sukesh Chandrashekhar unveils portrait of Jacqueliene; calls it ‘straight out of my dreams’

Shillong, September 20: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in a Delhi jail, has unveiled a striking artwork...
News Alert

‘Unconstitutional’: Bombay HC strikes down IT Rules amendment setting up ‘Fact Checker Units’

Shillong, September 20: The Bombay High Court's "tie-breaker" judge on Friday struck down the Information Technology Rules amendments'...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rally in SWGH to protest rape incidents

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Sep 20: As a show of protest against...

Assam Cong panel alleges violation of draft delimitation norms

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sept 20: The Assam Pradesh Congress Delimitation Committee...

Sukesh Chandrashekhar unveils portrait of Jacqueliene; calls it ‘straight out of my dreams’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 20: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged...
Load more

Popular news

Rally in SWGH to protest rape incidents

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Sep 20: As a show of protest against...

Assam Cong panel alleges violation of draft delimitation norms

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sept 20: The Assam Pradesh Congress Delimitation Committee...

Sukesh Chandrashekhar unveils portrait of Jacqueliene; calls it ‘straight out of my dreams’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 20: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img