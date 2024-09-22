NPP using govt machinery in Gambegre to its advantage: Cong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 21: The State Congress has accused the ruling NPP of using government machinery to its advantage although the dates for the Gambegre bypolls have yet to be announced.

“Elections haven’t been announced yet, so let’s see. Normally, in by-elections, the government misuses state machinery, and in this case, they are already doing so,” said MPCC chief Vincent H Pala while discussing the Gambegre bypolls.

Pala also made it clear that the State Congress will be contesting the Gambegre bypolls alone.

Despite the NPP denying allegations of exploiting state machinery for electoral gains in the Gambegre constituency, where the by-election is approaching, the BJP has sided with its political rival, Congress, further accusing its ally in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), the NPP, of providing benefits only to those who pledged support to the party, while excluding families who did not.

Meanwhile, Pala informed that the Congress has successfully addressed the gaps left by the departure of three MLAs in their respective constituencies. He said the State Congress is now preparing for both the Gambegre bypolls and the Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections and has directed block leaders to recommend candidates for their respective areas.

“There is new energy in our party; many have joined us. We will continue working at the grassroots level and reorganising the party. Unfortunately, a few MLAs left us, but out of the three constituencies they left, we have already reorganised two, and the third will also be reorganised soon,” said Pala.

He added, “Overall, we are doing well and are ready for the elections. We have instructed the blocks to submit their candidate lists, and if they have someone in mind, they can suggest them.”

Pointing out that party tickets are usually distributed by higher committees, Pala said, “We’ve decided that candidates will be recommended from the block level. Only if the block is unable to do so will we decide at the MPCC level, but otherwise, we won’t interfere.”

Addressing speculation about Congress and TMC working together in the state, he clarified that the people gave the mandate for Congress to sit in opposition. While they may raise certain issues together in the Assembly that concern the people, it does not mean they are working in collaboration.