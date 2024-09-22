Sunday, September 22, 2024
PM Modi gifts antique silver hand-engraved train model to Biden

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a special antique silver hand-engraved train model to President Joe Biden during his ongoing 3-day visit to the US.

 

This vintage silver hand-engraved train model, which is made of 92.5 per cent silver, is a rare and extraordinary piece, masterfully crafted by artisans from Maharashtra — renowned for its rich heritage in silver craftsmanship.

 

The model has been customised to represent the strong connections between India and the US.

 

“DELHI – DELAWARE” has been inscribed on the sides of the main carriage, and “INDIAN RAILWAYS” has been inscribed on the sides of the engine in both English and Hindi, following the standard format used on passenger trains in India.

 

It showcases the pinnacle of Indian metalworking artistry, with elaborate details achieved through traditional techniques such as engraving, repousse (hammering from the reverse to create raised designs), and intricate filigree work.

 

This creation pays homage to the steam locomotive era, combining artistic brilliance with historical significance.

 

This masterpiece not only highlights the artisan’s exceptional skill but also serves as a glowing testimony to the long history of Indian Railways and its global influences.

 

After receiving a grand welcome upon his arrival in Philadelphia on Saturday, PM Modi held bilateral discussions with President Biden and other leaders of the Quad grouping, including Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan. In the second leg of his 3-day visit PM Modi arrived in New York on Sunday.

 

On Monday (September 23), PM Modi will address the Summit of the Future in the UN General Assembly which will bring together world leaders with the objective of enhancing multilateral cooperation and tackling the most pressing global challenges.

 

An outcome document, Pact for the Future, will be adopted by world leaders, along with annexes on the global digital compact and a declaration for future generations. (IANS)

