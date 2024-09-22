Sunday, September 22, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Quad survival question: Biden bets on PM Modi’s shoulders

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 22: With the next Quad meeting set to be held in India, US President Joe Biden has reassured that the alliance will go on strongly.

 

He said this while addressing concerns about the future of the alliance after the US elections.

 

While posing for a picture in his hometown of Wilmington, the US President was asked whether Quad would survive beyond November. He gestured by placing his hand on PM Narendra Modi’s shoulder to show who will drive Quad forward.

 

PM Modi also echoed the same sentiment when he said that Quad is ‘here to stay’ and is ‘not against anyone’.

 

In a subtle reference to China, PM Modi said leaders of Quad seek a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty, in a veiled reference to China.

 

“Our message is clear: (the) Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to compliment,” Prime Minister Modi said, as translated from Hindi by the official interpreter, addressing fellow Quad leaders, President Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. He told them he looks forward to hosting the next Quad summit in India, which was supposed to have hosted this one.

 

“We are meeting at a time when the world is surrounded by conflicts and tension,” the Prime Minister said.

 

“At such a time, it is important for all of humanity that the members of the Quad move forward, forward based on shared democratic values. We are not against anybody. All of us support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of all disputes. A free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our shared priority and shared commitment,” he added.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Japan PM Fumio Kishida meet in Wilmington for the Quad Summit.

 

This summit was to be held in India but on US request was held in Biden’s hometown.

 

Biden welcomed the three leaders for the Quad Leadership Summit at the Archmere Academy in his hometown, Wilmington. He was keen to hold the event in his hometown as this was a kind of farewell summit for him as he nears the end of his term in office.

 

While delivering the inaugural remarks at the summit, Joe Biden said nations of the Quadrilateral coalition are democracies that get things done.

 

“We’re democracies who know how to get things done,” Biden said.

 

“Today we’re announcing a series of initiatives to deliver a real positive impact for the Indo-Pacific that includes providing new maritime technologies to our regional partners so they know what’s happening in their waters. Launching cooperation between Coast Guards for the first time, and expanding the Quad fellowship to include students from southeast Asia,” the US President said.

Previous article
Sri Lanka: Voting ends in Presidential election, first result expected before midnight
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rashmika meets ‘special’ Donatella Versace: Thank you for inspiring us

Shillong, September 22: Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was a guest at the Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show, posed...
News Alert

PM Modi gifts antique silver hand-engraved train model to Biden

Shillong, September 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a special antique silver hand-engraved train model to President Joe...
Business

September set to be busiest month for IPOs in 14 years: RBI

Shillong, September 22: As Indian stock markets remain resilient amid global challenges, September is set to be the...
Health

‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative begins with reducing cervical cancer burden in Indo-Pacific

Shillong, September 22: The 'Cancer Moonshot’ initiative, launched by the Quad countries to help end cancer to save...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rashmika meets ‘special’ Donatella Versace: Thank you for inspiring us

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 22: Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was...

PM Modi gifts antique silver hand-engraved train model to Biden

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a...

September set to be busiest month for IPOs in 14 years: RBI

Business 0
Shillong, September 22: As Indian stock markets remain resilient...
Load more

Popular news

Rashmika meets ‘special’ Donatella Versace: Thank you for inspiring us

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 22: Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was...

PM Modi gifts antique silver hand-engraved train model to Biden

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a...

September set to be busiest month for IPOs in 14 years: RBI

Business 0
Shillong, September 22: As Indian stock markets remain resilient...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img