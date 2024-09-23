Monday, September 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM echoing Ramayan’s symbolism

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 23:  Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi took charge as the Delhi Chief Minister on Monday while drawing Lord Ram and Bharat’s analogy and also her ‘personal agony’ over the transition.

Addressing a press conference, she pointed to the empty chair and said that this will remain vacant till Kejriwal returns to power. The symbolism draws inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana, where Bharat refused to sit on the throne vacated by Lord Ram to demonstrate his deep love and affection.

“I have the same pain as Ramayana’s Bharat had. Just as Bharat ruled by keeping Lord Ram’s wooden sandals, I will take charge as the Chief Minister with an empty chair for the next four months,” Atishi said after assuming charge as Chief Minister at the Secretariat. Atishi explained that her appointment was temporary and symbolic.

“For the last 2 years, the BJP has left no stone unturned in throwing muck on Arvind Kejriwal. He was put in jail for 6 months. He said that he will not sit on the CM chair again until the people of Delhi consider him honest. The court also said that the agency arrested Arvind Kejriwal with malice,” she said.

“This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. I am confident that in the elections to be held in February, the people of Delhi will make Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister again. Till then, this empty chair will remain here,” she said.

Earlier on Saturday, she took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi along with Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat as Cabinet ministers. However, one post remains vacant. Atishi’s new Ministers had reaffirmed their commitment to working under the leadership of the party’s national convener, Arvind Kejriwal. Atishi is the third woman to become Chief Minister of Delhi and also the youngest to hold the top post.

Her succession to the CM post followed Kejriwal’s resignation as the Chief Minister after his bail in the liquor policy scam by the Supreme Court. Atishi, who represents Delhi’s Kalkaji constituency, was unanimously chosen as the leader for the top post at the AAP legislature party meeting on September 17.

IANS

Previous article
Investors prefer regular hefty returns, tax benefits post Covid: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Investors prefer regular hefty returns, tax benefits post Covid: Report

New Delhi, Sep 23: Degree of returns, regularity of returns, and tax benefits are the significant factors influencing...
INTERNATIONAL

Anura Dissanayake takes oath as Sri Lanka’s 9th President

Colombo, Sep 23: Anura Dissanayake, leader of the Marxist-leaning Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) party, was sworn in on...
NATIONAL

SC quashes Madras HC judgment holding that watching child porn in private not POCSO offence

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a decision of the Madras High Court...
NATIONAL

Odisha Home Dept issues gazette notification on judicial probe into assault on Army officer, woman

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23: Following the Chief Minister’s order regarding a judicial probe into the alleged police brutality against...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Investors prefer regular hefty returns, tax benefits post Covid: Report

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 23: Degree of returns, regularity of...

Anura Dissanayake takes oath as Sri Lanka’s 9th President

INTERNATIONAL 0
Colombo, Sep 23: Anura Dissanayake, leader of the Marxist-leaning...

SC quashes Madras HC judgment holding that watching child porn in private not POCSO offence

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 23: The Supreme Court on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Investors prefer regular hefty returns, tax benefits post Covid: Report

Business 0
New Delhi, Sep 23: Degree of returns, regularity of...

Anura Dissanayake takes oath as Sri Lanka’s 9th President

INTERNATIONAL 0
Colombo, Sep 23: Anura Dissanayake, leader of the Marxist-leaning...

SC quashes Madras HC judgment holding that watching child porn in private not POCSO offence

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 23: The Supreme Court on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img