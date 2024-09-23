Improving Content Quality on Hello Meghalaya

Editor,

I am writing in response to Damang Kharbuli’s recent letter highlighting the poor quality of content available on Hello Meghalaya. I fully support his concerns and wish to emphasize the urgent need for improvement. It is deeply troubling to see that the content on Hello Meghalaya, particularly its films and short films, often resemble low-quality home videos. This is particularly disappointing given the rich heritage of exceptional films from our region that deserve broader recognition and appreciation. Classic films like “Manik Raitong’’, “I Mei Jong Nga’’, and “Ka Mon Bajwat’’ should be prominently featured on the platform. Additionally, the absence of acclaimed works by distinguished filmmakers such as Pradip Kurbah and Dominic Sangma points to a concerning lack of commitment to showcasing high-quality content.

The omission of these significant films raises serious questions about Hello Meghalaya’s dedication to providing top-tier content. With numerous streaming options available today, it is astonishing that our government-run OTT platform fails to include renowned filmmakers or classic works. This oversight suggests a troubling preference for connections over quality, undermining the platform’s credibility and inclusivity.

The recent announcement of the Autumn Festival program further underscores the neglect of local cinema. Although the festival will showcase a variety of music and literature events, there is a conspicuous absence of cinema. The omission of a film festival or similar event from the three-month-long program reflects a clear lack of commitment to supporting and promoting local filmmaking.

Moreover, the exclusion of National Award-winning films such as Manik Raitong (1984), Ri (2014), Onaatah (2015), Maama (2017), and Iewduh (2019) is particularly troubling. These films have received national acclaim and should be showcased to celebrate our state’s cinematic achievements. Instead, the platform’s focus on inferior content reflects a troubling bias that hinders the growth and development of our local film industry.

Furthermore, the overall content on Hello Meghalaya, including short films and music videos, lacks engagement and interest. The platform should consider producing original content such as web series and films that capture the audience’s attention, similar to what other major platforms are doing. There is a significant opportunity for more filmmakers and stories to emerge from our region, but this will only be possible if the government-run platform is genuinely committed to its mission. There is a growing concern that the platform might fade away after the current government’s term ends if it does not demonstrate a long-term vision.

For Hello Meghalaya to be truly effective, it must go beyond merely hosting content to ensuring that it meets high technical and artistic standards. Without a clear vision for the future, the platform risks becoming a tool for promoting current government initiatives rather than genuinely advancing our cultural and artistic heritage.

A thriving cinema culture cannot be nurtured without proper support and platforms. The current approach, which prioritizes subpar content over high-quality films, stifles the potential of our filmmakers. It is imperative that the government takes immediate action to address this issue and provide a fair and supportive platform for all filmmakers.

Yours etc.,

Stepborne K Ryndem

Shillong-17

Should hawking be allowed in front of hospital premises?

Editor,

It never fails to amuse me how our little town is run. We, the Khasis are rich in culture and are more than adequately informed about what is happening around us, and we are well known for our compassion and our eagerness to help everybody we can. As much as I am proud of how we are evolving as a generation I am equally peeved by the Khasi men and women who sell food on the road in front of Nazareth Hospital. Does the Shnong have no sympathy for the sick or the nurses and doctors who work in the Hospital? How can the Shnong allow these hawkers to sit on the road and obstruct the movement of cars and ambulances that need to enter or exit the Hospital premises? We call ourselves westernized and modern, hip and current yet we act like donkeys when it comes to issues such as common sense.

How does the Shnong not see the vulnerability of lives plagued by ill health? Because of the presence of these hawkers on the road the tight lane in front of Nazareth Hospital is constantly at bottlenecks. Have we forgotten that we are modern and hip? Have we forgotten that we are moderately westernized? I understand that without the intervention of the Shnong and the Municipal Board the Nazareth Administration can do nothing about the hawkers.

I am glad that I got this opportunity to rant about this matter publicly but who will inform the proper authority? Look at the vendors along the Bara Bazaar road. Why is nobody bothered about the dilapidated sections of our society? Why is there no law to curb such nonsense? If the hawkers and vendors so much as want to fight for their rights to occupation then why doesn’t the Shnong and the Municipal Board organize a meeting and set up proper places of business for these aspiring hard workers? Such businesses belong next to a tourist destination, not a hospital. Would the Chief Minister stay quiet if there were such hawkers in front of the Secretariat building? In this context, the Hospital deserves more credit than the Chief Minister’s Office and yet we continue to wail in our cars and ambulances for no fault of ours. I sincerely think Shillong and the Khasis are beyond repair and redemption. We are a festering race bent on mindless unity and decayed pride, our leaders included.

Yours etc.,

Jasper Elias

Via email

Urgent road repair needed between Mawpun-Umlyngka to Kynton Lai Mer

Editor,

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the deplorable condition of the road from Mawpun, Umlyngka to Kynton Lai-Mer. Despite repeated complaints from residents, the situation has worsened over time, and the road has become nearly impassable, causing immense hardship to those who use it daily.

The contractor assigned to maintain this road has, on several occasions, simply filled the numerous potholes and rough patches with stones and mud. Unfortunately, this makeshift solution lasts only a few days, after which the road deteriorates once again, leaving the people of this area stranded in poor conditions. This repeated cycle of temporary fixes shows a clear lack of proper planning and long-term vision on the part of the authorities and the contractor.

The poor condition of this road has led to frequent accidents, damage to vehicles, and undue stress to commuters, including school-going children, the elderly, and working professionals. During the dry season, the dust clouds become unbearable, infiltrating homes and shops, affecting the health of residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues. When it rains, the road turns into a muddy, slippery mess, making it even more dangerous for vehicles and pedestrians. This situation is unacceptable and reflects a clear disregard for the welfare of the community.

I urge the concerned authorities and the responsible contractor to take immediate action to repair this road properly by using suitable materials and ensuring that the work is of a standard that lasts. The people of this area deserve better infrastructure that supports, rather than hinders, their daily lives. A proper and long-lasting solution is not only a necessity but also a fundamental right for those who rely on this road.

I hope that the MLA and Dorbar Shnong will bring this issue to light and help facilitate positive action from the authorities.

Yours etc.,

Ridalin

Upper Shillong, Shillong