Technology

Centre forms panel to develop repairability index for mobile and electronics sector

Shillong, September 24: The Centre on Tuesday formed a committee to establish a framework for a “Repairability Index” aimed at addressing challenges related to the repair and reuse of mobile and electronic devices.

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has set up the panel, chaired by additional secretary Bharat Khera, to recommend guidelines for the Repairability Index. The goal is to empower consumers and promote sustainable practices in the tech industry.

The Repairability Index will serve as a consumer-oriented tool, allowing individuals to make informed decisions about products based on how easily they can be repaired. It will also standardize the evaluation of repairability, enabling consumers to compare different products based on their repair potential, thus fostering informed choices in the mobile and electronics markets.

The government’s initiative aims to provide consumers with transparent repair information, encouraging a more sustainable technology sector. The focus is on ensuring that products are designed to last, rather than forcing consumers to purchase new devices due to limited repair options or high repair costs.

Key elements of the repair ecosystem will include access to repair manuals, diagnostics, necessary tools and parts, timely delivery of spare components, and affordable, widely available, and safe tools for consumers.

The panel will also recommend policies to integrate the Repairability Index with current regulatory provisions in the mobile and electronics sectors, enhancing the consumer experience and promoting product reuse.

Last month, the government emphasized the need for India to become the “Repair Factory of the World.” Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, highlighted issues such as high repair costs, which often lead to consumer dissatisfaction and delays.

Previous article
US mulls ban on Chinese software in connected vehicles from 2027
