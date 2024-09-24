Tuesday, September 24, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Jordan suspends flights to Beirut after intense Israeli airstrikes

Amman, Sep 24: Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission announced that it has suspended flights of Jordanian airlines to Beirut until further notice, citing increasing regional tensions and the need to ensure safety and security in civil aviation, according to the state-run Petra news agency.

Royal Jordanian Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, on Monday also announced that it will suspend flights to Beirut for 48 hours, following directives from the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.

The decision affects all national airline flights to Beirut Airport, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run Petra news agency. Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon on Monday resulted in 356 deaths, including 24 children and 42 women, with 1,246 others injured, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The Israeli army conducted intensive raids in southern and eastern Lebanon, displacing thousands of residents toward Beirut and Mount Lebanon. Monday’s airstrikes marked Israel’s most intense bombardment of Lebanon since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, prompting tens of thousands of Lebanese to evacuate in response to Israeli warnings.

–IANS

Previous article
EAM Jaishankar meets Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor in New York amid frosty ties
Next article
Six wagons of goods train derail near West Bengal’s New Maynaguri station
