Tuesday, September 24, 2024
NATIONAL

MUDA case: CM Siddaramaiah’s plea quashed, Governor’s prosecution decision upheld

By: Agencies

Date:

Bengaluru, Sep 24: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the writ petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioning the prosecution order given by the Governor in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order on Tuesday upholding Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision. The bench stated that the private complainants can seek consent for the prosecution and the bench has also underlined that the move to seek permission for consent under Section 17(A) is appropriate.

The bench also stated that the Governor’s action in this regard is correct. The development is likely to create ripples in the state politics. Ahead of the Karnataka High Court verdict, security was beefed up around Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence here.

The Bengaluru Police deputed two platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) at the CM’s residence The police have been directed to be on high alert to avert any untoward incidents, said officials.

Siddaramaiah had sought interim relief in the matter as well as also had demanded the quashing of the Governor’s orders. Now, that the verdict has gone against CM Siddaramaiah, the lower court will initiate legal proceedings such as filing of FIR against him in the MUDA case. This will lead to further pressure on the Chief Minister to tender his resignation.

Sources confirmed that CM Siddaramaiah will now approach the Supreme Court challenging the order by the High Court against him. The High Court on September 12 completed the hearing of arguments and counterarguments on the writ petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

While Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for the CM, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Governor’s office. Social activists Pradeep Kumar SP, T.J. Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna had filed petitions against CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA land scam.

They had claimed that Siddaramaiah had misused his office to create fraudulent documents over 3.17 acres of land near Mysuru city and got 14 sites allotted from the MUDA in the name of his wife. CM Siddaramaiah had refuted the allegations and maintained that the Congress government would fight politically and legally over the permission for prosecution against him in the case granted by the Governor.

IANS

