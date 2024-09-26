Thursday, September 26, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi launches indigenously developed Param Rudra Supercomputers

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 26: Showcasing India’s technological prowess, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched three Param Rudra supercomputers worth Rs 130 crore and developed indigenously as part of the National Supercomputing Mission.

The three supercomputers have been deployed in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata to support cutting-edge scientific research. “With Param Rudra Supercomputers and HPC system, India takes significant steps towards self-reliance in computing and driving innovation in science and technology,” PM Modi said while launching the supercomputers via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also launched a High-Performance Computing (HPC) system for the fields of weather and climate. Addressing the scientific community, PM Modi said there is no sector or industry which does not rely on technology and high-computing capability. He added that in this sphere, India’s share “should not be in bits and bytes but in terabytes and petabytes”.

“Therefore, this achievement proves that we are moving in the right direction at the right pace,” said the Prime Minister. With the PARAM supercomputer, the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) will boost research in material science and atomic physics in New Delhi while the S.N. Bose Centre in Kolkata will focus on areas including physics, cosmology, and earth sciences.

Meanwhile, the Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune will use the supercomputer to explore astronomical phenomena such as Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs). According to the government, the Param Rudra supercomputer incorporates the latest cutting-edge hardware and software technologies.

A significant portion of its components were manufactured and assembled in India. Param Rudra is capable of handling complex calculations and simulations at a very high speed. These homegrown and developed supercomputers are prime examples of India’s technological advancements.

These are used for research in fields such as weather forecasting, climate modelling, drug discovery, materials science, and artificial intelligence (AI). The country’s National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) has been set up to provide the country with supercomputing infrastructure to meet the increasing computational demands of academia, researchers, MSMEs, and startups.

IANS

Previous article
Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers, effective from Oct 1
Next article
India’s tourism sector poised to create 39.5 million jobs by year end
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India’s tourism sector poised to create 39.5 million jobs by year end

New Delhi, Sep 26: India’s tourism sector is poised to create approximately 39.5 million jobs by the end...
NATIONAL

Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers, effective from Oct 1

New Delhi, Sep 26: The government on Thursday announced to increase minimum wage rates by revising the Variable...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC urges for Guv’s assent to 7 pending bills

Shillong, Sep 26: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday urged Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar to...
NATIONAL

Study advocates 5-point strategy to revive struggling MSMEs in NE

Guwahati, Sept 26: A study conducted by the MSME Export Promotion Council (EPC) recently has recommended a five-pronged...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s tourism sector poised to create 39.5 million jobs by year end

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: India’s tourism sector is poised...

Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers, effective from Oct 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: The government on Thursday announced...

KHADC urges for Guv’s assent to 7 pending bills

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 26: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...
Load more

Popular news

India’s tourism sector poised to create 39.5 million jobs by year end

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: India’s tourism sector is poised...

Govt hikes minimum wage rates for workers, effective from Oct 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 26: The government on Thursday announced...

KHADC urges for Guv’s assent to 7 pending bills

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 26: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img