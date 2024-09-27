Friday, September 27, 2024
SC launches page on website providing summaries of landmark verdicts

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Sep 27: In another citizen-centric initiative, the Supreme Court on Friday announced the launch of a new webpage on its official website providing summaries of landmark judgments.

The initiative will make it easier for citizens to understand the important decisions delivered by the top court in line with its broader goal of ensuring an informed citizenry, promoting legal awareness, and enhancing public engagement with the law, said an official statement released by the Supreme Court.

It added that SC decisions impact diverse areas of public life nationwide, however, complex legal language and the length of judgments can serve as a barrier to citizens’ understanding and may even lead to misconceptions about important verdicts.

“The court therefore recognises the importance of making its judgments accessible to all citizens. To overcome this barrier and to ensure that all persons can easily understand its significant decisions, the new webpage provides accurate summaries of important decisions in simple and clear language,” it said.

The ‘Landmark Judgment Summaries’ webpage on the official site of the apex court features a year-wise curated list of significant judgments of public interest. The summaries are written in a manner that allows readers to understand both the outcome of a case and the reasoning of the court, the statement said.

“The webpage will continue to be updated to include summaries of new decisions as well as important historical decisions. The summaries are prepared by the Centre for Research and Planning of the Supreme Court,” it added.

Further, the statement said that each case is identifiable by a subject line that provides a one-line description of the case and offers direct links to view the full judgment along with video recordings of the hearings and oral transcripts of the arguments, if available.

IANS

