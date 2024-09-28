Saturday, September 28, 2024
NATIONAL

Bengal: Army’s Spear Corps felicitates Naib Subedar Hokato Sema

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Sep 28:  Naib Subedar Hokato Sema, who created history by winning Bronze in the Men’s Shot Put F57 Category at the Paris Paralympics, was felicitated by Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), at the Rangapahar Military Station in Nagaland on Friday.

An official said that a large number of school students were present at the occasion and interacted with Sema to learn more about his inspirational life. Hokato Hotozhe Sema was born to a family of farmers in Dimapur on December 24, 1983.

His ambition in life had been to become a soldier and he joined the Assam Regiment at the age of 17. In 2001, he was deployed along the Line of Control (LOC) in J&K. Sema’s dreams of joining the Special Forces were shattered a year later after he lost his left leg below the knee in a landmine blast during a counter-infiltration operation.

The brave soldier did not give up though and with help from the Army Paralympic Node, BEG Centre, Pune, took up the shot put as a sport. It was a challenge at first as Sema had started after he was 30, but he continued to show promise and was selected for the Paris Paralympics.

During his fourth attempt, the soldier gave his personal best with a throw of 14.65 metres, securing the bronze medal. Lt Gen Pendharkar applauded the achievements of Naib Subedar Sema and mentioned that the whole country draws inspiration from him.

During the felicitation ceremony, children from the Army Public School and Kendriya Vidyalaya had the opportunity to interact with Naib Subedar Sema. He shared his inspiring journey, emphasising the importance of hard work and perseverance in pursuing one’s dreams.

“He is an inspiration, not only for the differently abled and children but for all of us. His achievement goes to show that life goals can be reset if a person tries hard enough. Winning a Paralympic medal at the age of 40 is no mean task. The Army is proud of him,” a senior official of the Army’s Eastern Command said.

IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

