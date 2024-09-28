Saturday, September 28, 2024
Mobile Internet, Wi-fi, Data services to remain suspended in Assam on Sunday

Guwahati, Sept 28: Mobile Internet/ Mobile Wi-fi/ Mobile Data service of all mobile service providers will remain suspended in the entire state of Assam from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm September 29 in view of written examination for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-Ill in different State Government establishments.

The Government of Assam through the “State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III” is conducting the examinations for the eligible candidates by engaging the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) as the testing agency by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III.

The written examination is being conducted in different examination centres covering 27 districts of Assam on Sunday.

The aforesaid mobile internet, mobile data and mobile wi-fi services are being suspended during the period of examination in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent written examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety, according to a notification issued by the Government of Assam to Internet/ Mobile Wi-fi/ Mobile Data day.

It is however clarified that the voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone will continue to function as usual during the period.

 

 

