Monday, September 30, 2024
Pakistan national, three other foreigners arrested in Bengaluru

By: Migrate Admin

Bengaluru, Sep 30: The Karnataka Police have arrested a Pakistani national, who was living illegally in India, and three other foreigners from the outskirts of Bengaluru in the Jigani police station limits.

Police sources said on Monday the Pakistani national was residing illegally in an apartment with his wife, who is a Bangladeshi national and has two children. The raid was conducted by the police following the tip-off from the central intelligence agencies.

The local police raided his residence on Sunday night and arrested him. The Intelligence Bureau sleuths had gathered information about the Pakistani national following the arrest of a ULFA militant in Bengaluru by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The preliminary investigations have revealed that the Pakistani national left his country following the controversy over religious matters and came down to Bangladesh. He married a woman in Dhaka and sneaked into India with her in 2014.

The Pakistani national settled in Delhi and managed to get an Aadhaar card, voter ID and a driving license. He came to Bengaluru in 2016 with his family and has been living quietly since then. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident. The police have taken up further investigation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on last Thursday arrested a suspected militant having links with the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The arrested individual has been identified as Girish Bora.

He was residing with his family in Jigani Industrial Area near Anekal, on the outskirts of the capital city of Karnataka. Acting on a tip-off about Girish Bora, allegedly linked to ULFA, an NIA team which had come from Assam conducted a raid and arrested him.

Sources said that Girish Bora had planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at various locations in Guwahati, and later had left the city. Girish Bora had shifted his family to Bengaluru and settled here. Sources further revealed that the suspected terrorist had planted IEDs at five locations in Guwahati in Assam.

IANS

‘Unfortunate that we didn’t win a medal in boxing in 2024 Olympics’: Mary Kom
BJP has disrespected Haryana on every front: Priyanka Gandhi calls for change
The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

