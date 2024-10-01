Tuesday, October 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Funding of pan-India LWE outfits: NIA conducting raids in seven places in Bengal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Oct 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids since Tuesday morning, at seven locations in West Bengal in connection with funding of Maoists or Left Wing Extremist (LWE) groups operating out of Chhattisgarh.

Sources said that raids are being conducted in Sodepur and Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district and Asansol in West Burdwan district. Each team of the raiding NIA officials is escorted by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.

The main focus of the NIA sleuths, sources added, are self-proclaimed social workers Manabesh Chakraborty, Shipra Chakraborty and Sudipta Paul, who, the investigating officials believe, are “Urban Naxalites” involved in arranging funds for the LWE groups. Also under the scanner of investigating officials is Avigyan Sarkar, a self-proclaimed research scholar and an alumnus of Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University.

Sources said that the search operations since Tuesday morning are being conducted on the basis of specific clues that all four persons, though operating mainly from West Bengal, have a nexus with pan-India LWE organisations, especially those active in Chhattisgarh.

The investigating officials are trying to pinpoint the exact points-of-contact with the pan-India LWE groups. Sources said that the NIA has got information that besides arranging funds for the LWE groups, these four individuals are suspected of being involved in brainwashing educated youths to join the Maoist movements.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will completely eradicate LWE from the country by March 2026.

He also underlined the necessity to give more impetus to the campaign against LWE and emphasised that there is a need to work with twice the speed and intensity that was there at the beginning of the operations against Naxalism, to completely eradicate the menace from the country.

IANS

Previous article
2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja is a complete package, says bowling coach Morne Morkel after 3000-run/300-wicket double
Next article
Lower House choses Shigeru Ishiba as Japan’s new Prime Minister
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

India consolidate top spot in WTC table with series win over Bangladesh

Kanpur, Oct 1: India's 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur further solidified their...
News Alert

2nd Test: Jaiswal’s 51 guides India to series sweep as bowlers dominate in Kanpur

Kanpur, Oct 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 51 runs in the chase of 95 as India beat Bangladesh by...
Environment

Pygmy hog conservation gets a boost with 9 more released in Manas grassland

Guwahati, Oct 1: Nine captive-bred pygmy hogs were released in the sprawling grassland of Manas National Park of...
NATIONAL

Will go by law, says MUDA Commissioner after CM Siddaramaiah’s wife returns 14 plots

Mysuru, Oct 1: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner, on Tuesday, said a letter from Karnataka Chief Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India consolidate top spot in WTC table with series win over Bangladesh

News Alert 0
Kanpur, Oct 1: India's 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh...

2nd Test: Jaiswal’s 51 guides India to series sweep as bowlers dominate in Kanpur

News Alert 0
Kanpur, Oct 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 51 runs in...

Pygmy hog conservation gets a boost with 9 more released in Manas grassland

Environment 0
Guwahati, Oct 1: Nine captive-bred pygmy hogs were released...
Load more

Popular news

India consolidate top spot in WTC table with series win over Bangladesh

News Alert 0
Kanpur, Oct 1: India's 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh...

2nd Test: Jaiswal’s 51 guides India to series sweep as bowlers dominate in Kanpur

News Alert 0
Kanpur, Oct 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 51 runs in...

Pygmy hog conservation gets a boost with 9 more released in Manas grassland

Environment 0
Guwahati, Oct 1: Nine captive-bred pygmy hogs were released...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img