India and France intensify strategic partnership as NSA Doval calls on French President Macron in Paris

Paris, Oct 1: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday called on French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, reiterating India’s commitment to implement the Horizon 2047 roadmap between the two long-standing strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The roadmap sets the course for the bilateral relationship up to 2047, which will celebrate the centenary of India’s independence, the centenary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries and 50 years of the strategic partnership.

“NSA Ajit Doval calls on French President Emmanuel Macron. Conveyed PM Narendra Modi’s greetings. Reiterated commitment to implement the India-France Horizon 2047 roadmap.

President stressed the value of India-France efforts to advance peace and address global challenges; appreciated PM Modi’s initiatives,” the Embassy of India in France posted after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, NSA Doval and French President’s Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne led the Strategic Dialogue in Paris that anchors the India-France strategic partnership of “great trust and comfort, and high ambitions and responsibilities” in the Indo Pacific and beyond, and from cyber to space.

Monday, the NSA held extensive discussions with French Armed Forces Minister, Sebastien Lecornu with the Indian Embassy stating that their dialogue aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation and advancing space collaboration. They also shared insights on the evolving international geopolitical landscape.

On the occasion of his visit to France, discussions with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India. To discuss our bilateral defence cooperation: Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space. As well as the international situation, especially in Ukraine,” Lecornu commented on the meeting.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the French President held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia, shortly after PM Modi assumed office for the third consecutive term.

The two leaders had reviewed India-France bilateral relations, focusing on the ‘Horizon 2047’ Roadmap and the Indo-Pacific Roadmap with discussions on cooperation in defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, connectivity and cultural initiatives such as the National Museum partnership and enhancing people-to-people ties. Both leaders had also agreed to further intensify strategic defence cooperation with increased focus on ‘Make in India’.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in the realms of AI, critical and emerging technologies, energy and sports, while working closely in the context of the forthcoming AI Summit and United Nations Oceans Conference, both to be hosted in France in 2025. Both PM Modi and President Macron have emphasised that a strong and trusted strategic partnership between India and France is crucial for a stable and prosperous global order.

