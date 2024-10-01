India consolidate top spot in WTC table with series win over Bangladesh

Kanpur, Oct 1: India’s 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur further solidified their position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

With the seven-wicket win, India improved their point percentage to an impressive 74.24 while Bangladesh’s defeat dropped them to seventh position with 34.38 per cent, placing them behind South Africa and New Zealand, placed fifth and sixth respectively.

Australia with a point percentage of 62.50 sit in second place after eight wins in 12 games, followed by Sri Lanka (third), England (fourth) with 55.56 and 42.19 point percentage, respectively.

Despite rain severely affecting the game on Day 2 and 3, India’s intent to win never wavered. Bangladesh, after a start-and-stop first innings posted a total of 233 thanks to a century from Mominul Haque (107 not out).

With little time left to force a result, India adopted an exceptionally aggressive approach, treating the Test like a T20 match. The fourth day witnessed a historic onslaught from India’s batters, who dismantled Bangladesh’s bowling attack in a flurry of boundaries and milestones. Yashasvi Jaiswal (72 from 51 balls) and KL Rahul (68 from 43 balls) led the charge, as India racked up the fastest team scores in Test cricket history.

In a matter of 34.4 overs, India registered the quickest 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250 in Test history, declaring at 285/9 and establishing a first-innings lead of 52. Bangladesh in their second innings late on Day 4 found themselves in early trouble.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in the closing overs to peg back Bangladesh, who ended the day at 36/2. The final day was set up for an exciting finish, with India’s bowlers eager to capitalise on the momentum.

However, Ravindra Jadeja, introduced into the attack, quickly dismantled any chance of Bangladesh building momentum. In a brilliant spell, Jadeja took three wickets in as many overs. Jasprit Bumrah, India’s strike pacer, then took over with the new ball, ripping through the lower order with a deadly display of fast bowling, ending Bangladesh’s innings at 146 and leaving India with a target of just 95 to chase for the win.

Despite the low target, India remained assertive in their final innings, making quick work of the chase. Jaiswal smashed a half-century off just 43 balls. After his dismissal for 51, it was Virat Kohli who took charge, finishing the game alongside Rishabh Pant, who scored the winning runs for India with a fine boundary.

India reached the target inside 18 overs, securing a comfortable seven-wicket victory to complete the 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh. Next up, India will face New Zealand in a home series as they continue their march in the WTC. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will have a chance to regroup as they prepare to host South Africa.

IANS