Wednesday, October 2, 2024
spot_img
NewsNews Alert

RG Kar impact: Bengal govt notifies new structure of patients’ welfare committees

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Oct 1: The office of West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Tuesday issued a notification regarding the new structure of the patients’ welfare committees in different medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

The development follows a decision earlier announced by the Chief Minister to dismantle all old patients’ welfare committees in all medical colleges and hospitals in the wake of the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor on the premises of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata last month.

The notification issued by the office of the Chief Secretary, a copy of which is available with IANS, mentioned that each patient’s welfare committee, henceforth, will be headed by the principal of the medical college & hospital concerned.

The other members of the newly constituted committee will be the medical superintendent and vice-principal (MSVP) concerned, two heads of departments as nominated by the principal, one senior doctor, one junior doctor, one representative from the nursing cadre and one public representative.

The notification was issued on a day when West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF), the umbrella body of the junior doctors protesting against the gruesome rape and murder incident, resumed its cease-work agitation to press the authorities over demands. Their demands included a protracted judicial process to ensure justice for the rape and murder victim, immediate removal of the state health secretary, and introduction of a centralised referral system and digital bed vacancy monitor.

The other demands include (setting up) task forces based on each college, with elected representation of junior doctors, increased police protection in hospitals, filling up the vacant posts of doctors, nursing staff and health workers and setting up of inquiry committees in every medical college to investigate those involved in ‘threat syndicates’, and punish them.

The demand also included formation of an inquiry committee at the state level. The last two demands include immediate elections for student councils in every medical college and immediate inquiry into “rampant corruption and lawlessness” at the West Bengal Medical Council and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board.

IANS

Previous article
European airlines extend flight suspensions to Israel amid escalating fights
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

B’desh a·songni mande sakbriko WGH Police-rang rim·a

TURA: Adita salrangna skang, South West Garo Hills a·jao Bangladesh a·songni mande sak 8-ko rim·ani ja·man Sombar saloba...
SALANTINI JANERA

GH-o skanggipa changna Int’l Coffee Day aro AGHMPCS-ni Foundation Day-ko mania

TURA: Garo Hills-o skanggipa changna International Coffee Day aro All Garo Hills Multi Purpose Cooperative Society (AGHMPCS)-ni Foundation...
SALANTINI JANERA

A·dokni ADC-rang kr 8877-ko 16th Finance Commission-oniko bi·ata

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni damgittam Autonomous District Council (ADC)-rang, gimik gong kror 8877.51-ko bilsi bongana 16th Finance Commission-oniko bi·ataha. Ia gong...
SALANTINI JANERA

Tax Exemption Certificate-na online system-ko a·bachengatchina didia

TURA: Meghalaya a·doko, mongsongbate Sixth Schedule a·jarango Tribal Tax Exemption Certificate-ko ra·na gita online system-ko a·bachengatchina South Garo...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

B’desh a·songni mande sakbriko WGH Police-rang rim·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Adita salrangna skang, South West Garo Hills a·jao...

GH-o skanggipa changna Int’l Coffee Day aro AGHMPCS-ni Foundation Day-ko mania

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-o skanggipa changna International Coffee Day aro...

A·dokni ADC-rang kr 8877-ko 16th Finance Commission-oniko bi·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni damgittam Autonomous District Council (ADC)-rang, gimik...
Load more

Popular news

B’desh a·songni mande sakbriko WGH Police-rang rim·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Adita salrangna skang, South West Garo Hills a·jao...

GH-o skanggipa changna Int’l Coffee Day aro AGHMPCS-ni Foundation Day-ko mania

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Garo Hills-o skanggipa changna International Coffee Day aro...

A·dokni ADC-rang kr 8877-ko 16th Finance Commission-oniko bi·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·dokni damgittam Autonomous District Council (ADC)-rang, gimik...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img