Lapang quits as adviser to M’laya govt

SHILLONG, Oct 1: Veteran politician and former chief minister DD Lapang has resigned as Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya.

In his resignation letter submitted to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma here on Tuesday, Lapang said his journey in serving the people of Meghalaya has been nothing short of transformative.

“I have seen the state evolve, and I take immense pride in being part of the evolution. The challenges encountered were opportunities in disguise and each milestone is a new chapter of learning,” Lapang said.