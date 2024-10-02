Wednesday, October 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Lapang quits as adviser to M'laya govt

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Oct 1: Veteran politician and former chief minister DD Lapang has resigned as Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya.
In his resignation letter submitted to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma here on Tuesday, Lapang said his journey in serving the people of Meghalaya has been nothing short of transformative.
“I have seen the state evolve, and I take immense pride in being part of the evolution. The challenges encountered were opportunities in disguise and each milestone is a new chapter of learning,” Lapang said.

