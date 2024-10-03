Thursday, October 3, 2024
17 more Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in WGH

Tura, Oct 3: In another major development, 17 Bangladeshi nationals including two women were apprehended by West Garo Hills (WGH) police under Hallidayganj police station this morning.

The latest comes in the wake of another 12 more persons from the neighnbouring country being caught by police personnel after they illegally entered the country in two separate incidents in the districts of West and South West Garo Hills, all of which came in just a week.

As per sources, the 17 illegal entrants this morning were caught from the village of Sobribari, a few kms from the Hallidayganj PS while they were in a public vehicle, allegedly on their way to Guwahati and beyond. Most stated that they were headed towards Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for work related activities.

The Bangla nationals who have been apprehended have been identified as Sharif Roy (28), Chayan Roy (22), Nahid Sheikh (22) Mizanur Sheikh (19), Habib Sheikh, Alamgir Sheikh (26), Shabbir Sheikh (20), Saidul Islam (25), Shipon Sheikh (35), Maroof Sheikh (26), Amin Sheikh (18), Rajab Ali (18), Kabir Sheikh (38) Md Robiul Islam (38), Kabir Sheikh (32), Shabana Sheikh (22), Parul Sheikh (18).

When questioned by media persons, the persons claimed that they were assisted by a person from Bangladesh who even helped in making fake Aadhar cards for them, albeit after charging money.  They apparently entered India through the Dalu border in WGH before making their way through more than 150 kms of Indian territory only to be stopped by a vigilant police team at Hallidayganj.

According to WGH police sources, the current apprehension is the fourth such instance in the past few days, taking the number of such incidents to 5 for the region.

Following the ouster of the former PM of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, security along the border has been beefed up along the various borders in anticipation of a footfall from fleeing minorities as well as others that could use the opportunity to infiltrate. A fear of radical elements taking advantage of the situation to get into the country has also kept the BSF on their toes. However, despite their best efforts, some illegal immigrants may have still been able to seep through the borders of Garo Hills.

