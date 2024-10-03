Thursday, October 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Injuries on RG Kar victim’s body could be more than inquest, autopsy reports show, doubts CBI

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Oct 3:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the rape and murder of a junior doctor are of the view that the number of external injuries on the victim’s body could be much more than mentioned in the inquest and autopsy reports.

Sources said that both in the inquest as well as in the autopsy reports of the woman doctor from R.G. Kar Medical College &amp; Hospital in Kolkata, only external injuries on the front of the body were mentioned.

There was no mention of injuries on the back of the body in either of the two reports. This has created doubts in the minds of the investigating officials about the seriousness with which the two reports were prepared, sources added. As per the two reports, there were 15 external injuries on the body of the victim.

Nine internal injuries in addition to the external injuries were pointed out in the autopsy report, sources added. The absence of the mention of external injuries on the back of the body has led the investigating officials to believe that the reports were prepared with the intention of concealing rather than revealing.

Already, the investigating officials have identified major procedural lapses in the manner in which the autopsy process was completed in haste within just 70 minutes and that, too, after sunset on August 9.

The body of the victim was discovered at the seminar room of the hospital complex on August 9 morning. Before the autopsy, the Judicial Magistrate concerned just got 20 minutes to examine the body to prepare the inquest report, which the investigating officials feel was an unusually short period considering the seriousness of the matter.

Sources added that the investigating officials are of the opinion that the hurried autopsy was done to ensure that the body was cremated on the same night just to eliminate the chances of a second post- mortem which could have revealed more.

IANS

Previous article
Rahul, Priyanka extend greetings on Sharadiya Navratri
Next article
Two kidnapped youths in Manipur released after joint efforts by Centre, state
