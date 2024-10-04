Friday, October 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Iran’s attack on Israel completely legal and legitimate: Khamenei

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tehran, Oct 4: Leading the Friday prayers from Tehran’s Grand Mosalla Mosque, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hailed Iran’s attack on Israel earlier this week, calling it “completely legal and legitimate work”.

Khamenei delivered a part of his sermon in Arabic as a message for the entire Islamic world, “especially Lebanon and Palestine”, as thousands gathered at the venue to hear him and also attend the commemoration ceremony of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in Israeli Air Force’s strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, last week.

“The brilliant work of our armed forces two or three nights ago was completely legal and legitimate work,” the Iranian Supreme Leader told the huge gathering which also included the country’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

“The enemy of Iran is the enemy of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Yemen, and Iraq. The enemy is the same and works everywhere with a special method, but the control room is the same,” he stated. Khamenei said that he believed it was necessary to honour “brother” Nasrallah during the Friday prayer as he was an “admired personality” in the Islamic world and the “shining jewel” of Lebanon.

“Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah brought assurance and courage to the fighters and seekers of truth. The scope of his popularity and influence extended beyond Lebanon, Iran, and Arab countries, and now his martyrdom will increase his influence even more,” he said.

Khamenei urged the “exuberant youth of Hezbollah” to fulfil the wishes of “martyred” Nasrallah. “We must close the belt of defence, independence and dignity – from Afghanistan to Yemen and from Iran to Gaza and Lebanon in all Islamic countries. Today, most of my words are addressed to the Lebanese and Palestinian brothers,” he stated.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Supreme Leader had said that the root cause of problems in West Asia is the presence of the United States and certain European countries in the region. Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was also killed during the Israeli attacks on Beirut.

IANS

Previous article
When PM Modi fulfilled last wishes of freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma, 56 years after Independence
Next article
‘The Legend of Hanuman’s new season debuts on October 25
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tackling illegal conduct of lotteries: HC asks Assam govt to file response to PIL in 6 weeks

Guwahati, Oct 10: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to file its response to a...
NATIONAL

Home, kitchen, outdoors segment: Amazon registers over 30 pc growth in NE

Guwahati, Oct 4: Online shopping marketplace, Amazon.in has launched a slew of innovative, customer and artisan-centric initiatives to...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘The Legend of Hanuman’s new season debuts on October 25

Mumbai, Oct 4: The new season of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ is all set for its premiere on...
NATIONAL

When PM Modi fulfilled last wishes of freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma, 56 years after Independence

New Delhi, Oct 4: As the nation observes the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tackling illegal conduct of lotteries: HC asks Assam govt to file response to PIL in 6 weeks

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 10: The Gauhati High Court has directed...

Home, kitchen, outdoors segment: Amazon registers over 30 pc growth in NE

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 4: Online shopping marketplace, Amazon.in has launched...

‘The Legend of Hanuman’s new season debuts on October 25

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 4: The new season of ‘The Legend...
Load more

Popular news

Tackling illegal conduct of lotteries: HC asks Assam govt to file response to PIL in 6 weeks

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 10: The Gauhati High Court has directed...

Home, kitchen, outdoors segment: Amazon registers over 30 pc growth in NE

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 4: Online shopping marketplace, Amazon.in has launched...

‘The Legend of Hanuman’s new season debuts on October 25

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 4: The new season of ‘The Legend...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img