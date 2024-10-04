Friday, October 4, 2024
Spirituality mode to bring in positive change in society: President Murmu

By: Migrate Admin

Jaipur, Oct 4: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday addressed the Global Summit on the theme ‘Spirituality for Clean and Healthy Society’ organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Mount Abu.

The President began her speech by chanting ‘Om Shanti’ and said that spirituality signifies understanding the power within and to be pure in thoughts and actions. “Spirituality doesn’t mean to be religious but it means to understand the power within and to bring in purity in behaviour and action. One needs to have purity in thoughts as well as in action. A person can become a better person by bringing in a positive approach,” she said.

“Spirituality gives us a different approach to look at the world. It is a mode to bring in positive change for society,” she added. “At a time when moral values are degrading, peace and unity hold a strong significance. New roads will be paved for world peace via this summit. Also, this summit will help in making the world clean and healthy,” she stressed and added that humans should not consider themselves as owners of the planet but should consider themselves as trustees of Earth.

“We need to take care of this planet gently,” she added. President Murmu further said that spirituality helps strengthen the cause of sustainable development and social justice too. She praised the efforts of the government for promoting organic farming and said that consuming healthy food will make healthy souls while referring to the phrase ‘jaisa ann, vaisa mann.’ On this occasion, many dignitaries including Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Cabinet Minister Joraram Kumawat, Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg and Brahma Kumaris Chief Dadi Ratan Mohini were present.

The President had reached Abu Road at 4.50 P.M on Thursday. This is her second visit to Abu Road after becoming the President. The summit will continue till 7 October. The objective of this conference is to give the message of cleanliness and health to society. The President met senior officials of Brahma Kumaris at Mansarovar on Thursday night and enquired about their well-being.

During the conference, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Rajasthan Governor Bagade, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will participate as chief guests in different sessions. Besides these, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Arts and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Union Minister of State Durgadas Uikey will also participate in the programme.

IANS

