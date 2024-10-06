Sunday, October 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Bengal girl rape-murder: Tension prevails in Jayanagar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) Tension prevailed in the Jayanagar area in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Sunday as the local people protested against police apathy in the minor girl’s rape and murder case.

The local people accused the police of showing a lackadaisical attitude in addressing the early intimation by the victim’s parents about their daughter being missing.

The parents have alleged that although they intimated the police about their missing daughter on Friday evening, the cops refused to act promptly. They started the investigation only after the body of the victim was recovered from a nearby canal after Friday midnight.

The victim’s parents alleged that the cops did not take their intimation of their missing daughter seriously and had they done their job immediately, such a ghastly tragedy could have been averted.

Since Saturday morning, hundreds of local people started protesting near Jaynagar Police Station accusing police of negligence. As time passed the protests became violent and the people attacked the police station. A local police camp was ransacked and set on fire. The police had to resort to massive lathi-charge to dispel the mob.

Additional police forces rushed to the area to bring the situation under control and continued to stay put following the continuation of the tension in the area.

Meanwhile, Mostakin Sardar, the arrested accused in the rape and murder of the minor girl has confessed to murdering the girl, sources from the district police said on Sunday. However, he has not admitted to raping the girl, the sources added.

Palash Chandra Dhali, the Superintendent of Police, Baruipur district, under whose jurisdiction Jaynagar comes, said that whether the incident of rape took place or not, it will only be known after the post-mortem of the body is done.

State police sources said the arrested accused so far had not shown any kind of repentance even after confessing to his involvement in the murder. The cops are now trying to investigate what prompted him to conduct such a ghastly crime.

–IANS

Previous article
India to become next chip manufacturing hub: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Next article
Delhi HC to hear Umar Khalid’s bail plea on Monday
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Wave of support for Congress, public against BJP: Rashid Alvi on Haryana exit polls

New Delhi, Oct 6 :Congress leader Rashid Alvi, commenting on the exit polls for the Haryana Assembly elections,...
NATIONAL

Don’t let arrogance lead to your downfall: Top investor Vijay Kedia tells IndiGo

New Delhi, Oct 6:Top investor Vijay Kedia on Sunday slammed IndiGo for frequent delays, poor customer service and...
NATIONAL

Chennai enthralled at IAF airshow, the first in South India

Chennai, Oct 6 :The aerobatic power of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was on full display in Chennai...
NATIONAL

Delhi HC to hear Umar Khalid’s bail plea on Monday

New Delhi, Oct 6 : The Delhi High Court is slated to hear on Monday the bail plea...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Wave of support for Congress, public against BJP: Rashid Alvi on Haryana exit polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 6 :Congress leader Rashid Alvi, commenting...

Don’t let arrogance lead to your downfall: Top investor Vijay Kedia tells IndiGo

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 6:Top investor Vijay Kedia on Sunday...

Chennai enthralled at IAF airshow, the first in South India

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Oct 6 :The aerobatic power of the Indian...
Load more

Popular news

Wave of support for Congress, public against BJP: Rashid Alvi on Haryana exit polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 6 :Congress leader Rashid Alvi, commenting...

Don’t let arrogance lead to your downfall: Top investor Vijay Kedia tells IndiGo

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 6:Top investor Vijay Kedia on Sunday...

Chennai enthralled at IAF airshow, the first in South India

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Oct 6 :The aerobatic power of the Indian...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img