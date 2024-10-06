Sunday, October 6, 2024
NATIONAL

Don’t let arrogance lead to your downfall: Top investor Vijay Kedia tells IndiGo

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Oct 6:Top investor Vijay Kedia on Sunday slammed IndiGo for frequent delays, poor customer service and rude ground staff, as the low-cost carrier suffered a massive outage leading to flight disruptions and ground services being halted across the nation on Saturday.

In a post on the X social media platform, Kedia told the airline not to “let arrogance lead to your downfall”.

“Without improvements, IndiGo will face the consequences of its own decline,” he commented.

The technical glitch on Sunday left several air travellers stranded across airports as they were unable to board IndiGo flights or book tickets, leading to significant delays.

“As a shareholder and frequent flyer, I feel it’s important to express my concerns about Indigo’s recent performance. Earlier, Indigo was always my first choice. Now, it’s my last. Given an alternative, most passengers would choose you only as a last resort,” the ace investor posted.

Addressing the Indigo management, Kedia mentioned two main areas of dissatisfaction with the airline — frequent delays and poor customer service, “especially at the check-in counters, where staff behaviour is often rude”.

“Passengers deserve better, and your team’s conduct directly impacts the brand’s reputation,” said Kedia.

The technical glitch left several passengers no option but to flood social media with complaints.

“It’s good to invest in new aircrafts but how about improving the ground services (at Bangalore T1 for the last one hour). Additional counters are required, disturbing to see old people suffering. @DGCAIndia please notice,” an affected flier posted.

According to Kedia, Indigo currently holds about 62 per cent of the market share, but competition is growing.

“Air India is catching up, several struggling airlines are reviving, and new entrants are on the way. If these issues aren’t addressed, people will shift to other options,” he said.

Domestic passenger air traffic in the country rose 6 per cent (year-on-year) to 13.1 million in August. Indigo continued to dominate the domestic space, increasing its market share by 40 bps to 62.4 per cent.

–IANS

Previous article
Chennai enthralled at IAF airshow, the first in South India
Next article
Wave of support for Congress, public against BJP: Rashid Alvi on Haryana exit polls
