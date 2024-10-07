Monday, October 7, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Assam govt has given 1.25 lakh jobs in last three years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, Oct 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government has given more than 1.25 lakh jobs in the last three years and before the next assembly election, it will cross 1.7 lakh figure.

He said, “In 2021, we made a poll promise of giving 1 lakh jobs to youths of Assam. Today, we have given 400 jobs in different government departments that included education and health. With today’s addition, the total government jobs have touched the 1.25 lakh mark. We have planned to provide more jobs in the coming days. The state government has made a plan to provide at least 1.7 lakh jobs till 2026.”

Sarma asserted that no other previous state government was able to give such high number of jobs in the history of Assam. “I am sure that no previous state government has a track record of giving these many jobs in a single tenure. Moreover, every appointment was transparent and no youths in the state now fear for any malpractice in the government recruitment process. There has not been even a single case in the court challenging the recruitment drive,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also said that the transfer posting between employees will be now controlled through an application and departments will stop using physical files for this purpose.

He mentioned, “All transfer posting applications will be governed through an online portal and the government employees will be able to use an application for this purpose. They will apply for mutual transfer posting through the app and the whole process will be completed in the online portal. We shall provide a lot of flexibility in the transfer policy.”

Sarma argued that this would end the culture of biasness by a section of influential persons including the political leaders in the transfer posting of state government employees. “Nobody will chase any MLA or minister for getting a transfer posting in Assam in the coming days,” he added.

IANS

