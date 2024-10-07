Monday, October 7, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

Purnima Devi promotes hargila conservation in global event at Stuttgart

By: Web Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Guwahati, Oct 7: Much decorated and acclaimed wildlife conservationist Dr Purnima Devi Barman from the country and a senior biologist in the premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak  (www.aaranyak.org), has been invited as a distinguished guest of  Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical Garden in Stuttgart, Germany as a part of their environment education programme for the month of October for an extensive learning and exchange programme in environmental education.

During her stay, the winner of United Nations Champion of the Earth Award as well as two-times recipient of Green Oscars from Whitley Fund for Nature including Whitley Gold Award, is slated to engage in exchanging her conservation experience through various environmental education sessions, workshops, talks, environmental education games and craft activities, according to a Press release.

She has also been invited as a guest speaker of the annual conference of the most prestigious European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA) to be held at Leipzig Zoo in Germany from October 8 to 12

Around 900 people gather in this conference every year and Purnima will meet many officials of European Zoos and Aquariums including scientists and conservationists during this month.

She will deliver two talks themed on coexistence journey of endangered Hargila (Greater Adjutant Stork) and people in Assam and effective environment education models for adjutant stork and other avian species.

Dr Purnima has already arrived in Stuttgart and started the learning exchange programme on environmental education and Hargila conservation awareness.

During her stay, Dr. Barman will visit several European zoos including Zoo in Munich in Switzerland, Zoo in Frankfurt for collaborating on conservation efforts and promoting awareness about endangered species.

Dr Purnima’s visit marks an important collaboration between global conservation communities, advancing efforts to protect endangered species and fostering environmental education on an international scale.

Previous article
NMC grants approval to PIMC at USTM with 150 intake for MBBS course
Next article
Claims of ill health ‘unfounded, in good spirits’: Ratan Tata
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gauhati University rolls back decision to shut down two hostels amid protest

Guwahati, Oct 7: Amid student protest, the Gauhati University authority on Monday rolled back its decision to temporarily...
Environment

30 solar lighted installed in HEC-hit villages to prevent interface with wild elephants

Guwahati, Oct 7: As solar street lights have proved a suitable tool for mitigation of human elephant conflict...
NATIONAL

HM Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on Maoism, praises states’ efforts in fight against LWE

Delhi, Oct 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in Delhi on Monday with...
NATIONAL

Assam govt has given 1.25 lakh jobs in last three years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government has given...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gauhati University rolls back decision to shut down two hostels amid protest

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 7: Amid student protest, the Gauhati University...

30 solar lighted installed in HEC-hit villages to prevent interface with wild elephants

Environment 0
Guwahati, Oct 7: As solar street lights have proved...

HM Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on Maoism, praises states’ efforts in fight against LWE

NATIONAL 0
Delhi, Oct 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired...
Load more

Popular news

Gauhati University rolls back decision to shut down two hostels amid protest

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 7: Amid student protest, the Gauhati University...

30 solar lighted installed in HEC-hit villages to prevent interface with wild elephants

Environment 0
Guwahati, Oct 7: As solar street lights have proved...

HM Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on Maoism, praises states’ efforts in fight against LWE

NATIONAL 0
Delhi, Oct 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img