Purnima Devi promotes hargila conservation in global event at Stuttgart

Guwahati, Oct 7: Much decorated and acclaimed wildlife conservationist Dr Purnima Devi Barman from the country and a senior biologist in the premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org), has been invited as a distinguished guest of Wilhelma Zoological and Botanical Garden in Stuttgart, Germany as a part of their environment education programme for the month of October for an extensive learning and exchange programme in environmental education.

During her stay, the winner of United Nations Champion of the Earth Award as well as two-times recipient of Green Oscars from Whitley Fund for Nature including Whitley Gold Award, is slated to engage in exchanging her conservation experience through various environmental education sessions, workshops, talks, environmental education games and craft activities, according to a Press release.

She has also been invited as a guest speaker of the annual conference of the most prestigious European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA) to be held at Leipzig Zoo in Germany from October 8 to 12

Around 900 people gather in this conference every year and Purnima will meet many officials of European Zoos and Aquariums including scientists and conservationists during this month.

She will deliver two talks themed on coexistence journey of endangered Hargila (Greater Adjutant Stork) and people in Assam and effective environment education models for adjutant stork and other avian species.

Dr Purnima has already arrived in Stuttgart and started the learning exchange programme on environmental education and Hargila conservation awareness.

During her stay, Dr. Barman will visit several European zoos including Zoo in Munich in Switzerland, Zoo in Frankfurt for collaborating on conservation efforts and promoting awareness about endangered species.

Dr Purnima’s visit marks an important collaboration between global conservation communities, advancing efforts to protect endangered species and fostering environmental education on an international scale.