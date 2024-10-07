Monday, October 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Rahul Gandhi doesn’t need certificate from Rijiju, says Khera on ‘no improvement as LoP’ jibe

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 7: Congress National Spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday said that Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi doesn’t need a certificate from any minister in the Modi government.

Khera’s sharp rejoinder followed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s claims that the Congress MP hasn’t shown any improvement or political maturity despite attaining a responsible position of LoP in the Lok Sabha.

Khera told IANS, “Now, Kiren Rijiju will give a certificate to Rahul Gandhi? There are crores of people in the country, right from the youth, farmers, Dalits, deprived, Backward Classes, tribals, minorities, and women who can give a certificate and blessings to the LoP.” Earlier, Kiren Rijiju in an exclusive interview with IANS had said, “Rahul Gandhi became the LoP, I thought he might improve but he has worsened.

For the first time, we saw the Prime Minister being interrupted and not allowed to speak in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.” “The LoP even stormed into the Well of the House during the Prime Minister’s speech. Has such a disruption ever happened in India’s history during a Prime Minister’s address? Instead of improving, Rahul Gandhi now makes anti-national statements and roams openly with those who oppose the country. In the US, he insulted India. It’s shameful that he’s working to defame the country,” he claimed.

Khera, taking umbrage at Rahul Gandhi being portrayal as an ‘immature’ politician by Rijiju, questioned the Union Minister and asked, “Who is he? He is a minister and I think he should focus on the functioning of his ministry. Is he here to distribute certificates?” He also questioned the Union Minister’s political life and career.

“I know, he wants to join the Congress again. He was in the Congress earlier. Tell him to keep quiet for now,” he said. The Congress spokesperson also shot back at the charge that the Congress was using BR Ambedkar’s name for political gains and said that it is the grand old party which is fighting for the rights of all communities including the Dalits, deprived and marginalised ones.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi meets Maldives President Muizzu, assures of building ‘brighter future’ together
Next article
Engineer Rashid appeals to political parties not to form govt until J&K statehood restored
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gauhati University rolls back decision to shut down two hostels amid protest

Guwahati, Oct 7: Amid student protest, the Gauhati University authority on Monday rolled back its decision to temporarily...
Environment

30 solar lighted installed in HEC-hit villages to prevent interface with wild elephants

Guwahati, Oct 7: As solar street lights have proved a suitable tool for mitigation of human elephant conflict...
NATIONAL

HM Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on Maoism, praises states’ efforts in fight against LWE

Delhi, Oct 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in Delhi on Monday with...
NATIONAL

Assam govt has given 1.25 lakh jobs in last three years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government has given...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gauhati University rolls back decision to shut down two hostels amid protest

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 7: Amid student protest, the Gauhati University...

30 solar lighted installed in HEC-hit villages to prevent interface with wild elephants

Environment 0
Guwahati, Oct 7: As solar street lights have proved...

HM Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on Maoism, praises states’ efforts in fight against LWE

NATIONAL 0
Delhi, Oct 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired...
Load more

Popular news

Gauhati University rolls back decision to shut down two hostels amid protest

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 7: Amid student protest, the Gauhati University...

30 solar lighted installed in HEC-hit villages to prevent interface with wild elephants

Environment 0
Guwahati, Oct 7: As solar street lights have proved...

HM Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on Maoism, praises states’ efforts in fight against LWE

NATIONAL 0
Delhi, Oct 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img