Monday, October 7, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

T N Police’s crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi nationals

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Chennai, Oct 7: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Tamil Nadu Police is on the trail for Bangladeshi nationals staying in various parts of the state masquerading as Bengali workers.

The state police headquarters has formed a special team to investigate this after central intelligence agencies gave inputs on several Bangladeshi nationals with poor credentials finding safe haven in Tamil Nadu.

As part of this move, police arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from the Namakkal district of the state on Saturday. Police acted on a specific tip-off from central intelligence agencies and on questioning them it was found that they did not have any proper documents with them except for one who had a valid passport.

The one with the passport was sent back to Bangladesh while the rest have been remanded in Puzhal Central Prison. The Tamil Nadu Police Special Investigation team is conducting an investigation in the Tiruppur, Namakkal, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi areas where a large number of immigrant workers are present.

Sources in the police told IANS that they have got specific leads regarding this and are checking the documents of several Bengali workers in these areas. The police are also questioning the middlemen involved in bringing these workers into various districts of the state. Namakkal, Virudhunagar, Tiruppur and Thuthukudi districts of Tamil Nadu are home to several industries, including salt making, firecrackers, garments and also fish processing industries. A large number of migrant workers are employed here.

This has led to the police focus on these districts to ascertain whether Bangladeshi workers are present in these districts. The central agencies have tipped the Tamil Nadu Police about some wanted criminals from Bangladesh likely to have slipped into Tamil Nadu. The central agencies have also tipped off the police about the presence of certain members of an Islamist terror organisation, Hizb ut-Tahrir. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted raids at 11 places in Tamil Nadu in September and arrested six persons for being part of Hizb ut-Tahrir.

IANS

Previous article
RG Kar case: Protesting doctors’ hunger strike enters 3rd day
Next article
‘Ishq ki aisi rawayaat…’: Begum Akhtar’s tuneful but trying timespan and lasting legacy
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Purnima Devi promotes hargila conservation in global event at Stuttgart

  Guwahati, Oct 7: Much decorated and acclaimed wildlife conservationist Dr Purnima Devi Barman from the country and a...
MEGHALAYA

NMC grants approval to PIMC at USTM with 150 intake for MBBS course

  Guwahati, Oct 7: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), a NAAC accredited A grade university, proudly announces...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Ishq ki aisi rawayaat…’: Begum Akhtar’s tuneful but trying timespan and lasting legacy

New Delhi, Oct 7: Lata Mangeshkar had admitted that one high point in her life was hearing her...
NATIONAL

RG Kar case: Protesting doctors’ hunger strike enters 3rd day

Kolkata, Oct 7: The fast-unto-death protest of six junior doctors at Esplanade in Kolkata, over the rape and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Purnima Devi promotes hargila conservation in global event at Stuttgart

Environment 0
  Guwahati, Oct 7: Much decorated and acclaimed wildlife conservationist...

NMC grants approval to PIMC at USTM with 150 intake for MBBS course

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Oct 7: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya...

‘Ishq ki aisi rawayaat…’: Begum Akhtar’s tuneful but trying timespan and lasting legacy

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
New Delhi, Oct 7: Lata Mangeshkar had admitted that...
Load more

Popular news

Purnima Devi promotes hargila conservation in global event at Stuttgart

Environment 0
  Guwahati, Oct 7: Much decorated and acclaimed wildlife conservationist...

NMC grants approval to PIMC at USTM with 150 intake for MBBS course

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Oct 7: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya...

‘Ishq ki aisi rawayaat…’: Begum Akhtar’s tuneful but trying timespan and lasting legacy

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
New Delhi, Oct 7: Lata Mangeshkar had admitted that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img