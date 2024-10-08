Cong slams govt for running state through consultants

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 7: The Congress on Monday slammed the NPP-led MDA Government for undermining the officers of the state by allowing consultants to run the affairs of the state.

Congress leader Manuel Badwar told reporters that all important files from the various departments are being handled by consultants appointed by the MDA Government.

“It looks like senior officials who are heading the various departments are just endorsing the files since everything is being handled by the consultants. It gives an impression that our senior officials are incompetent,” Badwar said.

“The reality is that there are three senior IAS officers who are running the show by engaging these consultants. This is not a healthy trend,” he claimed.

Asked to react on the “CM IMPACT Guidebook for SSLC Examination 2025”, Badwar said the government is trying to influence the mind of the students.

According to him, this is a political gimmick of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to build his political career and his party. “This is not acceptable since the government is being run like a private organisation of the CM,” he said.

The Congress leader said that CM IMPACT is a clear attempt to politicise education and turn students into tools for political gains rather than focusing on their development.