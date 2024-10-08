Tuesday, October 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Haryana: Dramatic turnaround in celebrations at BJP and Cong offices, within hours

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 8: The early trends of Haryana results sprang a surprise on two counts on Tuesday morning – the first being the Bharatiya Janata Party decimating the “popular perception” of a Congress wave in the Jat-dominated state, and the second, a turnaround in celebrations at the Congress and the BJP offices.

The respective offices of Congress and BJP witnessed a dramatic shift in celebrations within two hours of counting. Early trends showed the BJP trailing behind the Congress, leading to celebrations and sweets distribution at the latter’s headquarters in Delhi.

However, as the trends veered towards the BJP, jubiliations also shifted venue. About an hour after the counting began, the BJP started taking the lead over Congress, energising and enthusing its ranks and file. The celebrations which initially started at the Congress office shifted to BJP headquarters.

The BJP continues to pip the Congress after a couple of rounds of counting and has consolidated its numbers beyond the halfway mark. The official numbers from the Election Commission also corroborate the figures. Congress party, which an hour ago, was celebrating its likely victory by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets now wears a dreary look.

As Congress workers started early celebrations, media personnel were offered laddoos and sweets. As its margin got eroded with a surge in BJP’s numbers, the mood at the party office dampened. However, Congress leaders are confident of a turnaround in numbers, with many more rounds of counting left. Many top Congress leaders insist that the party will gain a majority and form the next government in Haryana.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda expressed confidence that Congress will win Haryana while Kumari Shelja termed the conclusions as “too hasty” Till the filing of the report, the BJP has maintained a decisive lead over Congress and is modestly ahead of the magical number of 46. If these numbers hold, the BJP will be slated for a hat-trick in Haryana and probably the best-ever show in the state.

IANS

Previous article
NC consolidates position in J&K, despite BJP’s dynasty onslaught
Next article
200 feared trapped in Brazil’s landslide
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

No one can tell Nitish Kumar what to do: Chirag Paswan hits back at Tejashwi

Patna, Oct 8: Union Minister of Food Processing, Chirag Paswan came to the defence of the Bihar Chief...
NATIONAL

Gaurav Bhatia hails BJP’s lead in Haryana as ‘victory for democracy’

New Delhi, Oct 8: BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday hailed the party's substantial lead in the...
NATIONAL

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter concedes defeat; PDP’s poor show

New Delhi, Oct 8: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti, on Tuesday, conceded defeat in the...
News

200 feared trapped in Brazil’s landslide

Rio De Janeiro, Oct 8: Some 200 people may have been buried after a landslide occurred in a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No one can tell Nitish Kumar what to do: Chirag Paswan hits back at Tejashwi

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Oct 8: Union Minister of Food Processing, Chirag...

Gaurav Bhatia hails BJP’s lead in Haryana as ‘victory for democracy’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia...

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter concedes defeat; PDP’s poor show

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's...
Load more

Popular news

No one can tell Nitish Kumar what to do: Chirag Paswan hits back at Tejashwi

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Oct 8: Union Minister of Food Processing, Chirag...

Gaurav Bhatia hails BJP’s lead in Haryana as ‘victory for democracy’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia...

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter concedes defeat; PDP’s poor show

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img