Wednesday, October 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Citizens send email to Bengal CM, CS urging to fulfill demands of protesting junior doctors

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Oct 9:  A group of 75 acclaimed personalities from different walks of life on Wednesday sent an email to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, requesting to fulfil the demands of junior doctors protesting against the gruesome rape and murder of their colleague at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

In the email, signed by acclaimed personalities from different sectors like academics, the cultural world, and medical and legal professions, they have described the ongoing fast-unto-death protests by seven junior doctors in support of their demands as quite justified.

The representatives from the civil society have also pointed out that even after the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor, there had been instances of administrative lackadaisicalness in similar sensitive issues like the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl at Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district last week.

According to signatories, since all these developments have created a general ambience of insecurity, a section of the junior doctors were forced to go on a hunger strike. According to them, junior doctors’ demand for transparent and safe ambience at medical colleges and hospitals needs urgent attention.

They have also pleaded with the state administration to initiate discussions with the protesting doctors. The e-mail from civil society to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary was sent when the ongoing hunger strike by junior doctors entered the fifth day. On Wednesday, as many as 50 senior doctors of R.G. Kar tendered their mass resignation expressing solidarity towards the movements by their junior colleagues.

“The decision of our seniors has strengthened our morale to carry out our movements. We heard that some kind of administrative pressure is being built up on them since they tendered their mass resignations. If that is so, we will increase the intensity of our movement,” said a representative of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF), the umbrella body of junior doctors spearheading the movement on this issue.

The fast-unto-death agitation started on Saturday night by six junior doctors from different medical colleges &amp; hospitals. Doctors’ seventh colleague, one from R.G. Kar, joined the hunger strike on Sunday evening.

IANS

Previous article
Initiated by kings, funded by govts, 148-year-old Durgabari Puja Tripura’s key attraction
Next article
After Cong loss in Haryana, SP announces candidates for UP bypolls in surprise move
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028

New Delhi, Oct 9: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the continuation...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

When Akshay Kumar spoke about careers of heroines post marriage

Mumbai, Oct 9:  Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing for the release of his new movie “Singham Again”,...
News Alert

HYC to pursue case against cop in MHRC

Shillong, Oct 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has informed the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) that they...
NATIONAL

After Cong loss in Haryana, SP announces candidates for UP bypolls in surprise move

Lucknow, Oct 9: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday announced six candidates for the impending by-elections...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 9: The Union Cabinet, chaired by...

When Akshay Kumar spoke about careers of heroines post marriage

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 9:  Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing...

HYC to pursue case against cop in MHRC

News Alert 0
Shillong, Oct 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has...
Load more

Popular news

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 9: The Union Cabinet, chaired by...

When Akshay Kumar spoke about careers of heroines post marriage

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 9:  Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing...

HYC to pursue case against cop in MHRC

News Alert 0
Shillong, Oct 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img