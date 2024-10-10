Thursday, October 10, 2024
Had the courage to speak truth to men in power: Manmohan Singh’s tribute to Ratan Tata

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Oct 10: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on Thursday, condoled the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of one of India’s biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons. The former PM wrote a condolence message to N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, saying that he was “deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Ratan Tata ji, a stalwart of Indian Industry”.

He wrote in the message that Ratan Tata was much more than a business icon, his vision and humanity were demonstrated in the work of several charities founded and nurtured during his life. “He was having the courage of speaking the truth to the men in power,” the former PM said in the message. Manmohan Singh said he had fond memories of working very closely with him on several occasions.

“I take this opportunity to convey my deepest condolences on this sad occasion. May his soul Rest in Peace,” the message concluded. Ratan Tata, 86, breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday where he was admitted for certain age-related health issues. The industrialist-philanthropist was the recipient of India’s second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of Ratan Tata. The PM said that Tata was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being who endeared himself to several people with his humility, kindness and unwavering commitment to making our society better.

In a thread post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

He said, “One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few.”

“My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” the PM said.

IANS

