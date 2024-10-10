Thursday, October 10, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi gets rousing welcome in Laos amid chants of Gayatri Mantra, mesmerising Bihu performance

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Vientiane, Oct 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora and the Laotian community as he arrived in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on Thursday, for a two-day visit.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, PM Modi joined the gathering in reciting Gayatri Mantra with many people welcoming him in Hindi, saying, “Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ji, aapka Laos mei hardik swagat hai” (Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we warmly welcome you in Laos).

As part of the cultural celebrations, a Bihu dance performance featuring Laotian participants was also staged to welcome the Prime Minister. In a special ceremony, PM Modi met with senior Buddhist monks, highlighting the ancient bond of Buddhism that has connected India and Laos for over 2000 years.

According to folklore, relics of Gautama Buddha were brought to Laos, where they were enshrined at the Pha That Luang stupa, a revered national monument. Additionally, PM Modi witnessed an exhibition showcasing the restoration and conservation efforts at the Vat Phou temple complex, carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Prime Minister witnessed a performance of the Lao Ramayana, known as Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram, presented by the Royal Theatre of Luang Prabang. The performance showcased the strong and shared cultural connections between India and Laos.

Earlier, PM Modi’s arrival was marked by a ceremonial Guard of Honour, with Laos’ Minister of Home Affairs, Vilayvong Bouddakham, receiving him at the airport. “Landed in Lao PDR. Looking forward to the deliberations with various world leaders,” PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister is in Laos to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit at the invitation of Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, the current ASEAN Chair.

Before his departure, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the East Asia Summit as a key forum to discuss issues related to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. In his statement, he said, “This year marks a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation.”

PM Modi emphasised India’s deep cultural ties with the region, particularly with Laos, citing the shared heritage of Buddhism and the Ramayana. He expressed his eagerness to engage with Laotian leaders to further strengthen bilateral relations.

“I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with ASEAN countries,” he said. During the visit, PM Modi is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia Summits. India’s close ties with ASEAN countries form a central pillar of its Act East policy and its Indo-Pacific Vision, supported by the Prime Minister’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed the importance of ASEAN-India relations, stating that the summit will review the progress made through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discuss future cooperation.

The East Asia Summit, a leaders-led platform, is also viewed as crucial for fostering strategic trust in the region, providing opportunities for participating countries, including India, to exchange views on regional issues.

Over the past decade, PM Modi’s consistent support for ASEAN centrality and its outlook on the Indo-Pacific has strengthened India’s ties with the association. A strong and unified ASEAN is seen by India as an essential player in shaping the future dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region.

IANS

Previous article
NC chooses Omar Abdullah as leader, set to be new CM of J&K
Next article
Manipur govt to provide compensation to 2,072 farmers hit by ethnic violence
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ainam Manik Syiem threatens to file defamation against five Myntris

Shillong, Oct 10: The Syiem of Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syiem has threatened to move to court if the...
NATIONAL

Chief Ministers of NE states mourn iconic industrialist Ratan Tata’s death

Guwahati/Agartala, Oct 10: The Chief Ministers of the northeastern states on Thursday mourned the demise of iconic industrialist...
NATIONAL

Monthly SIP investments cross Rs 24,000 crore for first time in India

New Delhi, Oct 10:  Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) numbers in India surged to Rs 24,508.73 crore in...
NATIONAL

Tata had breakfast at own US hotel without revealing identity to his staff: IT honcho

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10: Expressing profound grief at the passing away of iconic industrialist Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ainam Manik Syiem threatens to file defamation against five Myntris

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 10: The Syiem of Mylliem, Ainam Manik...

Chief Ministers of NE states mourn iconic industrialist Ratan Tata’s death

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati/Agartala, Oct 10: The Chief Ministers of the northeastern...

Monthly SIP investments cross Rs 24,000 crore for first time in India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 10:  Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP)...
Load more

Popular news

Ainam Manik Syiem threatens to file defamation against five Myntris

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 10: The Syiem of Mylliem, Ainam Manik...

Chief Ministers of NE states mourn iconic industrialist Ratan Tata’s death

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati/Agartala, Oct 10: The Chief Ministers of the northeastern...

Monthly SIP investments cross Rs 24,000 crore for first time in India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 10:  Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img