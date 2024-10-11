Some shifted from culture but views on animal slaughter remain divided

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 10: The age-old practice of animal slaughter during religious festivities has long sparked debates across India. In the culturally-rich Meghalaya, this issue continues to divide opinions as the society grapples with a growing shift toward more humane practices.

In 2015, the Supreme Court of India declined to entertain a petition seeking a nationwide ban on animal sacrifices during religious festivals. The court recognized the deep cultural and religious significance of these practices and stated that it could not intervene in such matters for the sake of societal balance and harmony. This decision highlighted the delicate balance between upholding constitutional protections for animals and respecting the traditions and beliefs of diverse communities.

Among the many communities in Meghalaya, the Gorkha puja committees have stood out in this debate. For decades, the sacrifice of a buffalo has been a central element of their annual Durga Puja celebrations. However, there has been a noticeable shift—while some committees have discontinued the practice, citing evolving beliefs and external pressures, others continue to uphold it, arguing that these ancient rituals are an inseparable part of their cultural and religious heritage.

The Shillong Times spoke with various puja committees and found responses as diverse as the state’s vibrant culture. Some argued passionately for the continuation of the ritual, emphasizing that faith should not be altered to suit modern sensibilities. Others expressed relief and pride in having moved on from such practices, focusing instead on celebrating their religion through non-violent means.

“People have their own perspectives. Some don’t like animal sacrifice. We have been doing this for ages, and we will continue. If that is the case, people should stop consuming meat, as it is available in butcher shops. At any occasion or party, meat is always there, and animals are slaughtered,” said a member of one puja committee that continues to practice the ritual.

Another member, who wished to remain anonymous, commented, “Regarding animal sacrifice, why is it being pressured only on the Hindu community while it happens all over the world? Recently, there was a group against cow slaughter, and the entire Northeast was against it. That is also a sacrifice and slaughter. Why are only Hindus or particularly the Gorkhali community targeted for making sacrifices during Pujas? The entire world does it every day.” He added, “The pressure is illogical and biased against a particular community.”

Sharad Rana, president of the Gorkha Durga Puja Committee, Luckier Road, which is the oldest Durga Puja committee in Shillong, stated, “This committee has been in existence since 1872, and since that time, this sacrifice has been ongoing, barring one or two years due to some problems. As a custom and tradition, we want to carry this forward.”

Meanwhile, Ram Prasad Upadhyay, president of the Madan Laban Durga Puja committee, noted that they have discontinued animal sacrifice after consulting with their members. “It has been five to six years since we stopped. We faced many difficulties, like the increasing cost of buffaloes and their availability. While there were some objections, the committee defended the decision, and all members eventually agreed. According to me, it is not necessary to make sacrifices; there are other ways to appease the gods.”

A former president of the Madan Laban Durga Puja committee, AR Chettri, added, “Taking into consideration various factors and consulting learned priests and the elderly, we finally decided to stop the sacrificial ceremony. It also entailed many problems, as a buffalo costs nearly Rs 80,000 to 90,000 rupees. It’s not just buffaloes; there are goats, ducks, and sparrows involved. The members who knew how to conduct the sacrifices were dwindling, and we lacked the knowledge. Additionally, there was no place to keep the buffalo, which must be maintained very carefully. This decision was not against the religion but rather a necessity due to the changing dynamics, as our numbers are also few.”

Pandit Narayan Khanal remarked, “It is not good to take someone’s life, but according to the shastras, we need the sacrifice during Vijay Dashami. However, in the present context, I personally feel it is not really necessary.”

The debate seems far from settled, as both sides are driven by a deep respect for their heritage — whether that means holding on to long-practiced rituals or forging a new path that embraces compassion over tradition.

It is also pertinent to note here that two Durga Puja committees were honoured for stopping the practice of animal sacrifice during the festival. The practice has persisted for a long time, but changing societal views are prompting shifts. The Matri Mandir Shillong and Polo Nepali Puja Committee were recognised by Shillong’s social organisations, Nari Shakti, Shillong Darpan, and UNN Society, for their commitment to non-violent celebrations.