Manipur unrest aggravates drug menace in Meghalaya: Paul Lyngdoh

Shillong, Oct 17: Meghalaya’s Minister for Social Welfare, Paul Lyngdoh on Thursday informed that the unrest in Manipur has led to a shift in the illegal drug trade to Meghalaya posing a major challenge to the efforts to eradicate the menace in the state.

“We are bent upon eradicating drug menace. The unfortunate thing is, because of a strategic location, very close to the Golden Triangle, and the fact that the unrest in Manipur has led to a shift of the trade from that particular area to Meghalaya, that is a major challenge,” said Lyngdoh.

He informed, “I will be visiting the National Capital briefly and make sure that the leaders in the Government of India are well briefed about the seriousness and the scale of drug trafficking that is happening in the state”.