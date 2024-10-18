Friday, October 18, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentNews AlertREGIONAL

Aaranyak calls upon people to safeguard winged visitors during winter

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Guwahati, Oct 18: As the winter season is all set to comfort the atmosphere in Assam, time has come for the winged visitors from faraway places to flock the state’s numerous forest areas and wetlands.

These migratory birds add to the richness of the biodiversity of the state  as well as the region during every winter making the destinations more lucrative for nature lovers thereby adding immense value to the tourism potential too.

Region’s premier research-based biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) has called for concerted efforts by all sections of people in the state to look after the safety of the state’s winter-season winged visitors which render tremendous value to the region’s in-situ biodiversity.

From November 2024 onwards, Aaranyak is organizing a series of birdwatching events, besides organizing bird counts at various places of Assam.

“Migratory birds which visit different areas of the state during winter as valued guests for us and we all should safeguard those during their stay in the state. The people in general of the state should also remain sensitive to protection and conservation of natural areas flocked by these migratory birds,” said the Secretary General and the CEO of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar.

Dr Talukdar informed that Aaranyak will be eager to extend as much cooperation as possible on its part to the bird lovers who want to have a closer look at these wonderful winged visitors.

“Assam is home to over 900 out of total 1377 species recorded from India so far. Diversity of habitat and altitudinal range, coupled with the location encompassing two biogeographic zones explains this diversity and high number of breeding birds in the state. Assam also receives a high number of migratory birds, due to having two major migration flyways, the Central Asian and East Asian – Australasian flyways over the state,” said Udayan Borthakur, a senior scientist in Aaranyak.

“Aaranyak has undertaken crucial ecological research on some of the globally threatened birds, such as White-winged Wood Duck, Bengal Florican, Greater Adjutant, White-bellied Heron etc. We have also pioneered genetic research on critically endangered White-bellied Heron in the world.

“Besides scientific research, Aaranyak has been undertaking birdwatching as a tool to connect people with nature and contribute towards citizen-science based initiatives. Aaranyak biologists, members and volunteers have contributed to development of checklists of birds of several Important Bird Areas (IBAs) in Assam,” Mr Borthakur said.

Regarding the importance of birds and migratory birds to the ecosystems, a researcher in Aaranyak Karishma Sharma Chamlagain said “Birds are vital agents for critical ecosystem services such as pollination, seed dispersal, pest control, and nutrient cycling. In many regions, migratory birds further amplify these benefits, connecting ecosystems across continents. Their migratory routes span thousands of miles, demonstrating nature’s intricate interconnections. In places like Assam, where biodiversity is particularly rich, birds play key roles in maintaining ecological health, supporting human livelihoods, and enriching cultural heritage.”

“Migratory birds, in particular, are a vital link between different ecosystems. They contribute to global biodiversity by transporting genetic material across geographic regions and enriching ecosystems far from their breeding grounds.

“However, despite their ecological importance, birds and migratory birds face significant threats due to habitat loss, climate change, pollution, and human activities. Protecting them is critical not only for biodiversity but also for sustaining ecosystem services that benefit humans,” she added.

 

 

 

Previous article
Indian-origin scientist discovers protein function that may treat age-related diseases
Next article
Salman Khan gets Rs 5 cr extortion-cum-death threat from mafia gang
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

RG Kar financial irregularities case: Six more doctors under CBI scanner

Kolkata, Oct 18: Six more doctors of state-run R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata are...
NATIONAL

NDA finalises seat sharing in Jharkhand, BJP to contest 68 seats

Ranchi, Oct 18: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly...
NATIONAL

Bullet-riddled body of Bihar native recovered in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 18: The bullet-riddled body of a Bihar resident was recovered by police on Friday in Jammu...
News Alert

Noman, Sajid were front-runners and everyone chipped in: Masood on Pakistan’s 2nd Test win

Multan, Oct 18: Pakistan captain Shan Masood lauded the spin duo of Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, who...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RG Kar financial irregularities case: Six more doctors under CBI scanner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 18: Six more doctors of state-run R....

NDA finalises seat sharing in Jharkhand, BJP to contest 68 seats

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Oct 18: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has...

Bullet-riddled body of Bihar native recovered in J&K’s Shopian

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 18: The bullet-riddled body of a Bihar...
Load more

Popular news

RG Kar financial irregularities case: Six more doctors under CBI scanner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 18: Six more doctors of state-run R....

NDA finalises seat sharing in Jharkhand, BJP to contest 68 seats

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Oct 18: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has...

Bullet-riddled body of Bihar native recovered in J&K’s Shopian

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 18: The bullet-riddled body of a Bihar...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge