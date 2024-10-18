Saturday, October 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Repeal CAA, deport foreigners: Assam regional parties tell govt post SC verdict

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Oct 18: Regional parties, Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal, here have called for repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), while referring to Thursday’s landmark judgment of the Supreme Court upholding the constitutional validity of Clause 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The parties claim the verdict clearly nullifies the legal validity of the CAA in Assam.

Welcoming the apex court’s ruling, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling, stating that the apex court has re-established the fact that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is “unconstitutional, and that repealing CAA has become mandatory.”

“With this ruling, the constitutional validity of the Assam Accord has been reaffirmed. The justice of our long-standing position, that the cut-off year for citizenship should be 1971, has been proven. It also demonstrates that the BJP’s stance on deporting foreigners is misleading and self-serving,” the party’s president, Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary, Jagadish Bhuyan stated, while referring to the ruling’s implications.

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court had on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which allows immigrants – mostly from Bangladesh – who entered Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971, to seek citizenship.

Terming the verdict realistic, timely and farsighted, the party leaders said the court has made it clear that anyone who had entered Assam illegally after March 24, 1971, was an illegal immigrant.

“This clearly nullifies the legal validity of the CAA. In essence, the court has re-established that the CAA is unconstitutional, and repealing it has now become a duty,” they asserted.

Notably, the CAA provides citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from three neighbouring countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Accusing the BJP government of failing to fulfill its promise of deporting foreigners, the party leaders said that the government should at least honour the court’s decision now and take concrete steps toward the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants.

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, while reacting to the verdict, said the apex court’s ruling has now put to rest the long debate on the cut-off year.

“We term this verdict of the Supreme Court as historic. At the same time, this validation of the special provision, also means that all illegal foreigners who entered the state after March 25, 1971, now need to be identified and deported by the government,” Gogoi stated.

Previous article
Train services restored in Lumding-Badarpur Hill section
Next article
Assam election dept gears up for by-polls in 5 constituencies
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian petrochemicals sector to reach $300 billion by 2025: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Oct 18: The market size of the Indian chemicals and petrochemicals sector is expected to grow...
NATIONAL

RG Kar case: Judicial custody of Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal extended till Nov 4

Kolkata, Oct 18:  A special court here on Friday extended till November 4 the judicial custody of former...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

SC dismisses PIL seeking content monitoring on OTT and digital media platforms

New Delhi, Oct 18 : The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL)...
Environment

India’s green energy push to spur quality of life for the world: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 18: India’s foray into green hydrogen, green ammonia and greater storage sectors will holistically help...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian petrochemicals sector to reach $300 billion by 2025: Hardeep Puri

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 18: The market size of the...

RG Kar case: Judicial custody of Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal extended till Nov 4

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 18:  A special court here on Friday...

SC dismisses PIL seeking content monitoring on OTT and digital media platforms

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
New Delhi, Oct 18 : The Supreme Court on...
Load more

Popular news

Indian petrochemicals sector to reach $300 billion by 2025: Hardeep Puri

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 18: The market size of the...

RG Kar case: Judicial custody of Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal extended till Nov 4

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 18:  A special court here on Friday...

SC dismisses PIL seeking content monitoring on OTT and digital media platforms

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
New Delhi, Oct 18 : The Supreme Court on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge