RG Kar case: Judicial custody of Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal extended till Nov 4

Kolkata, Oct 18:  A special court here on Friday extended till November 4 the judicial custody of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and the ex-Station House Officer of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal — arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of the state-run facility within its premises in August this year.

The bail petitions of both Ghosh and Mondal were rejected by the judge of the special court. Also, the CBI’s request for a narco-analysis test of Sandip Ghosh and a polygraph test of Abhijit Mondal was not cleared by the court as both refused to give consent to go through the tests. Earlier, Ghosh had given consent for the polygraph test following which it was conducted.

Thereafter, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials moved the plea for conducting his narco-analysis to match the findings of the two reports. However, Ghosh did not give consent for the narco- analysis.

The main charges against Ghosh and Mondal in the rape and murder case are misleading the investigation process and tampering with evidence while the initial investigation was being carried out by Kolkata Police before the charge of the probe was handed over to CBI following the orders of the Calcutta High Court. Recently, the CBI submitted its first charge sheet to the special court where it identified civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the “sole prime accused”.

On Friday, the CBI counsel informed the court that the first charge sheet has been prepared on the basis of some evidence related to Sanjay Roy that was collected from the scene of the crime.

He also said that the further investigation is on whether the two accused of tempering the evidence, Ghosh and Mondal, had any connection with the main crime, which was rape and murder. The judge of the special court accepted the argument of the CBI counsel and extended judicial custody for Ghosh and Mondal till November 4.

IANS

