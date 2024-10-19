Saturday, October 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

G7 Defence Ministers meet in Italy amid concerning situation in Middle East

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Napoli, Oct 19: For the first time in the history of the Group of Seven (G7), a meeting of defence ministers kicked off in Naples on Saturday, hosted by Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto.

The agenda of the meeting provides for discussing the main global conflicts and areas of instability, in order to define common political objectives and share possible lines of action.

“The priorities indicated by the Italian Presidency of the G7 are characterized by deep defence and security implications, which are assuming ever-greater relevance at this especially sensitive time in history,” the Italian G7 Presidency reflected in a statement.

The meeting, being attended by the US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, includes a session dedicated to Russia-Ukraine war “an opportunity to reiterate and confirm the unity of the broad international support front for Kyiv”, with the firm aim to achieve fair, long-lasting peace.

Italy maintains that the political weight of the G7 could allow identifying initiatives to overcome the logic of bipolar confrontation and engage in a new peace conference with countries that are not members of the alliances, including from the BRICS and Global South.

A session dedicated to defence, aimed to promote the role of the G7 as an effective consultation forum as well as identify a shared approach to political and economic themes, is also scheduled.

“The concerning situation in the Middle East will also be discussed within the framework of our common commitment to promote de-escalation, achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and support a political process leading to a Two-States solution.

Moreover, the whole regional security scenario will be discussed to identify possible lines of actions aimed to prevent and contain growing destabilisation dynamics,” the statement added.

It mentioned that, while recognising that Africa offers great potential for establishing partnerships and shared objectives, the G7 defence ministers will also discuss the “complex continental balance” which requires constant focus on drafting a shared development agenda.

The meeting will confirm G7 members’ commitment to support African countries along their path toward strengthening democratic and security governance by proposing concrete actions to counter the root causes of instability factors.

The defence ministers will also focus on dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, an area that is assuming an “increasingly decisive role for global political and economic equilibria”, and towards which a large number of countries are directly projecting their interests, including in the security sector.

IANS

Previous article
Looking forward to welcome PM Modi at BRICS Summit in Kazan, says Russian envoy
Next article
‘No differences’: MVA leaders deny any rift over seat-sharing as Chennithala meets Thackeray
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘No differences’: MVA leaders deny any rift over seat-sharing as Chennithala meets Thackeray

Mumbai, Oct. 19: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday declared that there...
INTERNATIONAL

Looking forward to welcome PM Modi at BRICS Summit in Kazan, says Russian envoy

New Delhi, Oct 19: The Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, has expressed his optimism in welcoming Prime...
NATIONAL

What if Priyanka follows Rahul’s footsteps, asks LDF candidate in Wayanad

Wayanad, Oct 19: Left Democratic Front candidate and senior CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri, who will take on Congress...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mahesh Bhatt’s “Arth” starring Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi to be screened at MAMI Film Festival

Mumbai, October 19: The restored version of celebrated film “Arth,” directed by filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt will be screened...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘No differences’: MVA leaders deny any rift over seat-sharing as Chennithala meets Thackeray

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Oct. 19: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Shiv...

Looking forward to welcome PM Modi at BRICS Summit in Kazan, says Russian envoy

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 19: The Russian Ambassador to India...

What if Priyanka follows Rahul’s footsteps, asks LDF candidate in Wayanad

NATIONAL 0
Wayanad, Oct 19: Left Democratic Front candidate and senior...
Load more

Popular news

‘No differences’: MVA leaders deny any rift over seat-sharing as Chennithala meets Thackeray

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Oct. 19: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Shiv...

Looking forward to welcome PM Modi at BRICS Summit in Kazan, says Russian envoy

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 19: The Russian Ambassador to India...

What if Priyanka follows Rahul’s footsteps, asks LDF candidate in Wayanad

NATIONAL 0
Wayanad, Oct 19: Left Democratic Front candidate and senior...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge