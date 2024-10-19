National Nuggets

Junior doctors’ fast-unto-death enters 14th day

Kolkata, Oct 18: The fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors in West Bengal entered its 14th day on Friday over demands for justice for the deceased post-graduate trainee of Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security. So far, six fasting junior doctors have been hospitalised after deterioration in their health condition, a protesting doctor said. Currently, eight medics are on an indefinite fast at the protest site in Esplanade, located in the heart of Kolkata, he added. (PTI)

Bullet-riddled body found in J-K

Srinagar, Oct 18: A bullet-riddled body of a labourer hailing from Bihar was on Friday recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said. The body has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, the officials said, adding, an investigation has started. (PTI)

Body of man with throat slit found

Faridabad, Oct 18: The body of a man with his throat slit was found in the bushes here on Friday, police said. The man is yet to be identified but he seems to be around 50 years of age, a senior police officer said. Upon receiving information on Friday, the police reached the Ismailpur area and found the body lying in the bushes. (PTI)

Haryana offers free dialysis to kidney patients

Chandigarh, Oct 18: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced all government hospitals in Haryana will offer free dialysis to chronic kidney patients, fulfilling the ruling BJP’s first poll promise. Addressing a press conference after presiding over the first meeting of his cabinet, the chief minister said his government will also implement the Supreme Court’s decision empowering states to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes for granting reservation “today itself”. (PTI)

Man booked for performing rituals at crematorium

Rajkot, Oct 18: The Gujarat police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly performing some rituals inside a crematorium and sharing a video of it on social media claiming that he possessed supernatural powers, an official said on Friday. With this, the police have registered a first case under the new Gujarat Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, the official said. (PTI)

Police dog helps recover stolen cash

Ahmedabad, Oct 18: A police dog helped crack a theft case involving Rs 1.07 crore and led to the arrest of two persons in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district, an official said on Friday. With the help of Penny, a Dobermann, the district police on Thursday apprehended the accused and recovered the entire sum they allegedly stole on October 12, the official said. As per an official release, the police have arrested Budha Solanki and his accomplice Vikram Solanki, both residents of Saragvala village in Dholka taluka. (PTI)