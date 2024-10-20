Sunday, October 20, 2024
NATIONAL

Five key operatives of Bambiha-Kaushal gang held in Punjab

By: Agencies

Date:

Chandigarh, Oct 20:In a breakthrough against organised crime, Punjab Police on Sunday arrested five key operatives of the Bambiha-Kaushal gang and recovered nine illegal weapons and 15 cartridges, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

The weapons were smuggled from Madhya Pradesh, said the DGP, adding that the arrests have averted targeted attacks on three individuals.

The arrested accused were involved in multiple serious offences, including extortion, murder, and arms trafficking across several districts of Punjab.

“Ongoing investigations aim to uncover their broader network and establish both backward and forward linkages to dismantle the gang completely,” he said in a post on X.

In a bid to strengthen law enforcement and community ties, DGP Yadav in the early hours of Saturday undertook a surprise tour as part of ‘Night Domination’ across four districts to inspect various checkpoints and police stations while directly engaging with officers and citizens.

The nighttime visit in Mohali, Ludhiana, Khanna, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts was aimed to assess the effectiveness of night domination operations, besides, reviewing the working of special checkpoints and monitoring on-ground police work.

During his tour, DGP Yadav interacted with residents to gather first-hand feedback on their experiences with the police. “I am glad to learn that the public feels safer with our increased presence. Our goal is to ensure citizens’ security and build trust through transparent and accountable policing,” he said.

He also engaged with police officers at the cutting-edge level, reviewing the working of special checkpoints and encouraging them to maintain high standards of professionalism.

Reiterating that curbing street crimes and eradicating drugs from the state as top priorities of the Punjab Police, he said recently the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) were tasked to tackle such crimes professionally and ensure prompt registration of FIRs in such cases.

Punjab Police have been identifying crime hotspots, including snatching points so that police patrolling could be reoriented to prevent these crimes.

–IANS

