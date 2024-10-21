Monday, October 21, 2024
India-China breakthrough: LAC patrol pact enables disengagement ahead of PM Modi’s BRICS engagement

Delhi, Oct 21″ In a major breakthrough ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Russia for the BRICS summit, India and China have established arrangements for patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Himalayas, which could lead to “disengagement” and resolving the tensions that began in May 2020 with the bloody border clash, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Monday.

“These talks have resulted in an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had risen in these areas in 2020,” he said at a press conference.

PM Modi is leaving for Russia on Tuesday to participate in the BRICS summit, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, and this development has come just hours ahead of the trip. The agreement is believed to focus on patrolling in the Depsang and Demchok regions, official sources said.

The Foreign Secretary stated that diplomatic and military negotiators from India and China have engaged in several rounds of discussions over the past few weeks, and these talks have culminated in an agreement on these issues.

It is anticipated that Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit – the first where new members Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE, join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

However, there is no official confirmation of such a meeting. The most recent meeting of the working mechanism for consultation and coordination on India-China border affairs took place on August 29 in Beijing. Both sides engaged in a frank and constructive exchange of views regarding the situation along the LAC.

The purpose was to bridge differences and expedite the resolution of outstanding issues. It was agreed that restoring peace and tranquillity, as well as respecting the LAC, are essential for normalising bilateral relations.

Indian and Chinese military leaders have been meeting regularly to pursue complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, viewing this as crucial for restoring peace and tranquillity in the border regions.

India and China relations became tense following the violent border clashes in 2020 in Eastern Ladakh, resulting in the death of about 20 Indian soldiers and more than 20 fatalities in the Chinese PLA. Despite several rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic levels, a solution had remained elusive so far.

IANS

