Tuesday, October 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NEHU signs MoUs with seven organisations

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Oct 22: The North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Tuesday inked Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with seven distinguished organizations. The formal signing of the MOUs was held at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium, NEICOD building, NEHU.

NEHU registrar, Colonel (retired) Omkar Singh signed the MOUs on behalf of the university with the representatives of the different firms and organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, NEHU VC, Prabha Shankar Shukla said that the university is looking to take a significant step toward fostering collaboration and excellence across diverse fields with the signing of these MOUs.

Prof Shukla assured that the university is committed to nurturing these collaborations with dedication and enthusiasm.

“Together, we will build bridges that benefit our students, our society, and our institutions,” NEHU VC said.

Prof Shukla expressed confidence that these MoUs will mark the beginning of meaningful, impactful partnerships that will enhance the academic and professional journey of our students and contribute to regional and national development.

According to the VC, these partnerships reflect our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, academic excellence, and societal impact.

The university signed the first MOU with Indo-Korea Business Cultural Centre (IKBCC) to introduce Korean language courses at NEHU, providing our students with new linguistic and cultural opportunities.

Both the university and IKBCC hopes that through cultural exchanges and employment opportunities, this partnership will strengthen ties between India and Korea while offering students greater exposure to East Asian culture.

NEHU signed the second MOU with JETS 24×7, Shillong which is the e first two-wheeler local aggregator service in the State. This partnership aims to establish an E-Scooter and E-Rickshaw service within NEHU’s campus. This eco-friendly initiative will not only reduce our carbon footprint but also serve as a model for clean, efficient transportation.

The university signed the third MOU with the State Cancer Institute, Gauhati Medical College. The partnership will focus on joint research in cancer biology, exchange of expertise, and training opportunities for our students and faculty.

“Together, we will contribute toward understanding and addressing critical health challenges,” Prof Shukla said.

The other MOU signed is with ICAR – Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Guwahati. This collaboration focuses on joint research, capacity building, and sharing of technology. This partnership aims to develop innovative solutions in agriculture, rural development, and entrepreneurship to benefit the region and the country.

The university signed an MOU with CSRBOX Foundation (SMEC Trust) to tap on the organisation expertise in skill-building and digital learning. Students will gain access to industry-relevant skills, free IBM-certified programs, and employment opportunities, ensuring they are equipped for the evolving job market.

The university signed an MOU with Black Screen Studio Inc., Mumbai to expand its horizon into the film and entertainment industry.

This partnership will create avenues for our students to explore careers in filmmaking, storytelling, and related fields, leveraging NEHU’s infrastructure and the creative expertise of Black Screen Studio.

NEHU signed the last MOU with TeamLease EdTech, Mumbai. This collaboration will help us bridge the gap between classrooms and careers through upskilling, digital education, and improved employability programs.

