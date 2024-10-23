BJP questions Congress for fielding Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad for demographic concerns

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised the Congress for its decision to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, raising questions about the party’s stance on demographic representation.

BJP spokesperson Radhika Khera accused Congress of disregarding the Muslim population in Wayanad by not fielding a Muslim candidate, despite the constituency having a 45 per cent Muslim population. Khera cited the Congress’ past rhetoric on representation based on population, particularly giving reference to Rahul Gandhi’s statements about proportional rights and opportunities.

“Rahul Gandhi used to emphasise that more population means more rights and jobs. So why, despite such a large Muslim population in Wayanad, was no Muslim candidate chosen? The Congress should rename itself the ‘Gandhi Party’– a fake one at that,” Radhika Khera told IANS.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been credited with improving Congress’ performance in Lok Sabha elections, but Khera questioned why she did not contest in the bypolls taking place in Uttar Pradesh, especially given her focus on the state.

“If Priyanka Gandhi worked so hard in Uttar Pradesh, why didn’t she contest the by-elections there? The truth would have come out. She worked in Raebareli, she should have contested the MLA elections first. The by-elections are being held for nine seats in Uttar Pradesh,” Khera added.

On the possibility of Priyanka Gandhi winning in Wayanad, Khera expressed scepticism, comparing it to past instances where Congress predicted victory but failed. “They thought they would win in Haryana as well, but we saw what happened. Similarly, they believe they will win Wayanad. All their top leaders, like Bhupesh Baghel from Chhattisgarh and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu from Himachal Pradesh, were present in Wayanad today, but nothing is guaranteed,” Khera said.

Khera also criticized the Congress for sidelining party president Mallikarjun Kharge during the nomination process. She claimed that Kharge, a Dalit leader, was made to wait outside the returning officer room while the Gandhi family members were given preference.

“Once again, ‘pariwarvaad’ was on display. Kharge sahib was not even named among those allowed inside. This shows how Congress continues to insult Dalits, just as we saw in Haryana with their treatment of leader Kumari Selja.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha bypolls in Wayanad, thereby marking her electoral debut. The election will be held on November 13. Priyanka Gandhi submitted three sets of her nomination papers. She was accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra and son as he signed her papers. Her mother, former Congress president and Rajya Sabha member, Sonia Gandhi, was seated behind her.

Priyanka Gandhi’s brother and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was also present when she filed her nomination papers. Before filing the nomination, she and Rahul Gandhi held a massive roadshow and then addressed a public rally where a galaxy of state and national Congress leaders was present on the dais. The bypolls was necessitated after her brother Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat and chose to retain Raebareli.

IANS