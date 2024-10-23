Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor pulls off a prank in Shah Rukh Khan’s name

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Oct 23: Actress Shraddha Kapoor hilariously pranked shutterbugs to avoid getting clicked and used Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s name as bait. A video of Shraddha walking out of designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party along with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha.

The two were surrounded by a sea of paparazzis, who wanted to capture a glimpse of Shraddha. The actress hilariously is heard taking Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s name loudly to distract the shutterbugs so that she could run to the car. Shraddha is heard saying: “Aree wo dekho Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan.”

The “Stree” star in a hurry gets into the wrong car with Rasha. However, the paparazzis are quick to take note and inform her about the funny error. Shraddha recently attended NDTV World Summit held at New Delhi and spoke on multiple topics including her father’s struggles, her choice of films, seven course meal and a secret.

At the summit, Shraddha took up questions from the audience and had some fun conversation with them. The actress was asked: “Aapke bhi Aadhaar Card mein waisi wali photo hai” (Does your Aadhaar Card have a bad pic of yours). Shraddha humorously answered: “Main nahin dikha sakti Aadhaar Card wali photo”(I can’t show my Aadhaar Card photo).”

Shraddha Kapoor is famous actor Shakti Kapoor’s daughter.  She made her debut with ‘Teen Patti’ in 2010. Her first hit was ‘Aashqui-2’. Later she had many career fluctuations but she continued to deliver hits after every short duration. In the last few years she has delivered hits like ‘Stree’, ‘Stree-2’ and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’.

Shraddha recently admitted to being in a relationship and said that she likes spending time with her partner. Looking forward, it is reported that Shraddha will be seen working alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the fourth installment of “Dhoom”.

IANS

